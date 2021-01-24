Coming into the game on Friday night, both North Lamar and Pittsburg were looking for their first district win. The Panthers, coming off a loss to Paris, hoped the Pirates would be that first district win. After 32 minutes, though, it was the Pirates walking off the court with a 43–36 victory.
North Lamar struggled all night long, as they only had 17 points through three quarters. The game started out with junior Dawson Dority coming up with two blocks in back-to-back plays for North Lamar. Pittsburg reversed fortunes and jumped out a 12–1 lead early.
Jaxon Spangler made a layup with under two minutes to play in the first quarter for the first North Lamar field goal. The highlight of the first half came at the buzzer of the first quarter. That’s when Case Fendley splashed home a three-pointer. Both teams struggled in the second and third quarters. Pittsburg scored 15 during that time while the Panthers only managed 10.
North Lamar came alive in the fourth quarter when they scored 19 points. By then, though, it was a little too late. The highlight of the game came with 20 seconds left to play. Dalton Wilson, who recently entered the game, knocked down a corner 3 -ointer to close out the scoring for the Panthers. Wilson’s basket received a rousing ovation from the entire gym.
Coreion Jeffrey finished with seven points. Jackson Brasseaux had five. Jaxon Spangler three. Mason Cole had 10. Andon Rangel and Case Fendley each finished with three points, as did Dalton Wilson.
North Lamar will play Liberty-Eylau in Texarkana on Tuesday night to close out the first half of district play.
