Josh Medlock has earned his stripes as an assistant coach on some highly successful basketball teams over the years. Now, he’ll take that basketball know-how into his first head coaching position, as he prepares to take the reins of the Rivercrest Lady Rebels.
Medlock got his coaching start at Laneville, before joining the coaching staff at Palestine high school, where he worked for the next five years.
In that span, his teams made the playoffs every year, won multiple district titles and made it to the regional tournament — the first time the program had been that far in the postseason in roughly 20 years, he said.
Though Medlock said he greatly enjoyed his time with Palestine, it was always his goal to one day become a head coach. So when he saw the Rivercrest position open up following former head coach Justin Milton’s shift into an administrative position with Rivercrest ISD, he decided to apply for the job.
“I’m just really excited,” Medlock said. “With it being my first year as a head coach, I’m sure it’ll be a learning experience. But it’s a learning experience and a challenge that I’m really looking forward to.”
Medlock described his coaching approach as being defense-oriented, first and foremost.
“My team is going to be scrappy,” he said. “We’re going to put pressure on the ball and suffocate the other team.”
Offensively, he said, a Medlock-coached team will look to push the tempo whenever possible, playing at a fast pace and taking advantage of the fast break.
Medlock pointed to a number of coaches he worked alongside in past jobs as helping shape his own coaching style, including Josh Jones, head boys coach of Laneville while he was there; Nicole Anderson, a prior head coach at Palestine; JJ Johnson, the boys head coach at Palestine; and Josette Jenkins, a coach he worked under for two years.
Medlock has already had a chance to meet with his new Lady Rebel team, as well as see them in action in some scrimmage play, and what he’s seen so far has left him impressed and feeling good about the coming season.
“Their communication on the floor is really excellent,” Medlock said. “They hustle and they’re quick.
“I’m looking forward to really getting to know this group in the coming year. My goal isn’t to go and radically change things, but to build on the success that coach Milton had with them.”
