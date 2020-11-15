Last year was a season of change for the Chisum Lady Mustangs. When 2018 All-Red River Valley MVP Sarah Hunt left the team before the start of the season, everyone on the team had to step into larger roles. There were some growing pains along the way for the Lady Mustangs, but now they’re putting last season behind them and looking toward the future.
“I think we grew a lot as a team last year,” senior Chloe Prestridge said, “We all had to step up last year and I think we did.”
When looking at this team’s biggest strengths, head coach Will Smith said one word immediately comes to mind: speed.
“We’re a really fast team, and we can run all over a lot of teams,” the head coach said. “Chloe has always been extremely fast, especially for a post, and now Peyton (Holland) plays at a different speed than everyone else. At times she can be a one-person press break. That’s something we found out really early last season. So all around, our speed is going to be our biggest asset.”
With all the speed coming from so many players, Smith said the Lady Mustangs are looking to adapt their style of play accordingly.
While the team has, in seasons past, pulled the ball back to operate out of the halfcourt, this year the Lady Mustangs are going to look to push the tempo any chance they can get.
“They sometimes have a habit of walking the ball down, but this year, we’re going to get out and run.”
Smith also sees defensive tenacity as another of the team’s biggest strengths heading into this new season.
“There might be some nights where our shots aren’t falling, but we’re going to be in the game because of our defense,” he said. “That’s one area where I feel like we excel and where we aren’t going to waver this year.”
Defensively, Chisum will continue to primarily run a zone defense, though Smith said the team might switch into a man-to-man a bit more often in attempts to force some more turnovers.
The starting five this year isn’t quite set in stone, but Smith said there are several players who are going to have to step into larger roles this year.
Among them are Prestridge, who the team will look to more for scoring and defense; Holland and Harmony Marsh.
“Harmony is a player who’s always kind of been a behind-the-scenes type of player, but she’s really become more of a vocal leader for this team,” Smith said.
If the team has one weakness, Smith said, it’s that they’re still in search of a knock-down shooter.
“We don’t really have someone who can be super reliable from deep,” he said. “We do have a number of girls though who, if they get hot, then watch out.”
Gone to graduation is Zoe Tucker, a dynamic post player who was a veritable double-double machine for the Chisum.
“No one can really replace what she brought to the table, so it’s going to be a total team effort, and everyone is going to have to step up and make rebounding a priority,” Smith said.
Ultimately, Prestridge said, the team is excited about the growth they saw last year, and is eager to see how much they can continue to improve in the coming year.
“I’m ready to play,” she said resolutely. “With (the coronavirus pandemic), I really hope we can play, because I’m ready for basketball.”
