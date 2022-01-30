When the Detroit Eagles and Clarksville Blue Tigers get together in athletic competition, the battles are going to always be hard fought. Detroit came out strong, and held a 9-6 advantage when Cleodus Scales canned a bucket off the break.
However, the lead didn’t last; Na’quavus Caesar and Amarion Black bombed in back-to-back 3-pointers to give Clarksville head coach Stanford Hill Jr.’s Tigers a 12-9 advantage with three minutes still left in the opening quarter. The Blue Tigers would not trail again as they moved on to post a decisive 66-45 victory to improve to 6-2 in district play.
Detroit did manage to stay within striking distance during the first period, and trailed only 16-11 when the teams moved to the second frame. In fact, the Eagles made things quite interesting in period two, when Cleodus Scales nailed a lane jumper to draw Detroit to within 18-16 with roughly six minutes left in the first half.
The Blue Tigers proceeded to shut the Eagles down during the remainder of the period by displaying strong defensive pressure that led to transition buckets. Clarksville closed the half with a 14-0 run, and with four players scoring in the run that left the Tigers in command with a 32-16 advantage at the intermission.
