The Rivercrest Lady Rebels traveled to Redwater to take on the Lady Dragons Tuesday evening. And though they ultimately fell in four sets, they made things interested with an extremely gritty, spirited effort.
The Lady Rebs fell 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25.
“We played some of the best volleyball we have played against a really good Redwater team,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “We have dealt with a lot of recent injuries and sickness and we have had kids ready to go on the bench and willing to do whatever is asked. “
Lizzie Langehennig finished with eight kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces. Anna Duvall had five kills and a team-high 20 digs. Logan Huddleston added 16 digs and Alexis Case had 10 assists.
Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.
