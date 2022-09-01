Rivercrest Logo

The Rivercrest Lady Rebels traveled to Redwater to take on the Lady Dragons Tuesday evening. And though they ultimately fell in four sets, they made things interested with an extremely gritty, spirited effort.

The Lady Rebs fell 23-25, 25-20, 17-25, 18-25.

Tommy Culkin is managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

