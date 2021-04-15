Heading into this year’s softball seaosn, the Paris Ladycats had won just one district game in the last 10 years. Now, under the direction of newly-hired coach Brandi Batchelor, the team finds itself in the playoffs.
The Ladycats clinched a playoff spot on Tuesday with a dramatic, extra-innings win over the Liberty-Eylau Lady Leopards.
“It’s amazing,” Batchelor said. “There were definitely some tears of joy after the win. And the funny thing is, I don’t think the girls realized (that they were one win away from clinching a playoff spot). They thought we had to win out to get into the playoffs.”
After going up 8-1, the Ladycats let the Lady Leopards back into the game, giving up seven runs in the bottom of the second inning immediately after scoring seven runs of their own in the top half of the frame.
The score would remain deadlocked there until the eighth inning.
The team was bolstered by Hope Hampton, who came up with a clutch triple to help win the game, and pitcher Jordan Andrade, who struck out 14 batters while pitching in relief. However, Batchelor said it was a total team effort.
“Each and every one of those girls bought in,” Batchelor said. “It’s really all about them. They’re a tremendous group and I’m so proud of al of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.