Throughout the Red River Valley, children have several ways to take part in a multitude of sports. And whether it’s on the hardwood, the baseball diamond or the gridiron, Next Step Athletes is one of the area’s top ways to get active and get competitive.
Started in 2014, program founder Keon Furtch said Next Step Athletes was started as a way for the children throughout the Red River Valley to not only grow as athletes in a variety of sports, but make friends and build relationships.
“We wanted somewhere where kids could come and have fun, first and foremost,” Furtch said. “We want to bring Paris together and bring the area together. But on the court, we focus on fundamentals, teamwork and really building them as players too.”
This past weekend marked the end of Next Step Athlete’s basketball season, with champions being crowned through a multitude of age groups, ranging from first graders all the way up to seniors in high school.
And Next Step Athletes isn’t just open to a wide range of ages, but also a vast spectrum of skill levels.
“Some of our players are very new to the sport and just learning it. Others are definitely more advanced and have been around basketball for a while,” Furtch said. “We want to create something that can be fun no matter what skill level you’re at.”
This season, Next Step Athletes was home to 42 basketball teams, with the majority of them hailing from the Red River Valley, though others came from places such as Greenville, Mount Pleasant, Idabel, Oklahoma and elsewhere.
“On those 42 teams, we’re averaging about 300-350 kids per event,” Furtch said. “We’re growing, and hopefully we can keep growing.”
With the local basketball season over, travel basketball is fast approaching on the horizon for Next Step Athletes, with play starting near the end of March. Travel basketball is open to athletes grades three and up, and parents can reach out to register their children through Next Step Athlete’s Facebook page, Furtch said.
“We’ll be going to cities throughout the state, and it’s a great way for the kids to test themselves against some different teams,” Furtch said.
After basketball wraps up for good with the conclusion of the travel season, it’ll be time for the league’s baseball season, with football to follow that, Furtch said.
Looking to the future, Furtch said he hopes to see Next Step Athletes continue to grow and one day maybe even get its own facility, so they no longer have to play games at local churches and Stone Middle School.
In the meantime, though, Furtch said he’s happy with what Next Step Athletes has brought to the local community, and what it means to the children who participate in it.
“When you look at their faces, you can tell it matters to them,” he said. “They love the energy and atmosphere we bring. Everybody has fun, and they really enjoy showing their stuff in front of their parents and fans.”
