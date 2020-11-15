Last year was something of a tumultuous season for the Paris Ladycats. A young group comprised mostly of freshmen, they took their lumps early in the season as they grew accustomed to the speed and intensity of varsity high school basketball. As the season wore on, though, they got better and better, and ultimately earned a spot in the playoffs at the end of the year.
Now, with a year of experience under their belt, the Ladycats hope to take a big step forward in the coming season.
“For me, the biggest bright spot (of last year’s team) was just how much the freshmen stepped up and played big roles,” interim head coach Hijadajia Moore said. “Some of them had to start as freshmen, which is not an easy thing to do.”
The cadre of freshmen last year included Keshanti Gordon, Zakiya Gray, Jazz Dangerfield and Asia Johnson.
“It was a learning experience,” Dangerfield said. “But we’re a lot more experienced now.”
“The maturity is huge,” Moore added. “Now they can say they’ve been there, they know what it takes, and it’s not brand new anymore. We’ve got everyone back, and they’re all used to each other too.”
And while the added experience is a huge plus for this year’s squad, it’s not the only way the Ladycats think they’ve improved.
“This year I think we’ll have a lot more players capable of being ballhandlers for us,” Moore said. “Last year that was something we struggled with and (shooting guard Quiniya Savage) would have to handle the ball. This frees her up to get down the floor and get things going.”
Savage established herself last year as one of the most explosive and dynamic scorers in the Red River Valley, averaging more than 15 points per game. Now a senior, she’ll hope to make her last season for the Paris Ladycats a memorable one.
The team will also look to be more versatile in the coming year, and Moore said positions this year are a much more free-form thing.
“Last year we kind of all had our roles and certain positions,” Dangerfield said. “This year, we plan on being a lot more versatile and it’s more just about ways that you can help on the court.”
This year’s team also hopes to be more balanced as far as its scoring is concerned. The Ladycats will turn to Gray to be a dependable presence in the post, Moore said.
“She’s a beast on the boards, and I dare anyone to try and block her out,” the coach said.
Looking ahead to the season, Moore said she plans on adjusting the defensive and offensive schemes slightly, utilizing a man-to-man defense to take full advantage of the squad’s quickness and push the tempo more.
“They’re a fast group, and I plan on using that,” she said. “We want to push any time we get the chance.
“Everyone is more confident this year, we’re taking good shots and I just think it’s going to be a good all-around year.”
