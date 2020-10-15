District play is now in full swing for Red River Valley football teams, and across the region, local teams are preparing themselves for their Week 8 opponents.
The Paris Wildcats returned to action following a two-week quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic last week, as they beat Ranchview 50-0. This week marks their first game at home in Wildcat Stadium since the hiatus, as they take on the Terrell Tigers. Terrell currently sits at 1-1 in district play.
Chisum will be on the road on Friday, as they travel to take on Hooks. who also sit at 1-1 in district play.
The Mustangs find themselves with a 2-1 district record heading into the final few weeks of the regular season.
North Lamar will also be on the road this week. The Panthers will make the drive over to Texarkana, where they will square off against the third-ranked Pleasant Grove Hawks. North Lamar enters the matchup still looking for its first district win. Pleasant Grove looks to be the district favorite.
This week features a Red River Valley matchup, as Cooper will be at home against the Honey Grove Warriors.
And Rivercrest will take the road over to Alba-Golden, looking to return to their winning ways after losing their first district game of the season last week.
Tonight, Hugo travels to Valiant for an Oklahoma rivalry game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.