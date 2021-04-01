The Chisum Mustangs baseball team has had the number of their arch-rival Prairiland Patriots in recent years, having won the last several meetings in a row. For much of Tuesday’s game, it seemed like that trend would continue. However, a late comeback by the resilient Patriots put an end to that narrative, and Prairiland came away with a stunning 7-4 victory.
The Patriots got on the board first, when a sharply hit line drive by Caleb Jameson in the opening inning drove in Blake Lewis.
After that early run, though, the Patriots’ bats fell silent the next several innings, in no small part because of the work that Chisum ace Levi Weems did on the pitcher’s mound.
“He went out there and he dominated,” Chisum coach Zach Millsap said simply of Weems’ performance. “He had mound presence, he was working batters and he did a great job”
Through the first five innings of play, Weems had only allowed two hits, and struck out the side in two separate innings.
The Mustangs, for their part, didn’t waste much time in claiming the lead for themselves, scoring three runs in the second inning. Capitalizing on Prairiland miscues, two of the runs were walked in and the third came when Mustang Espn Blyton was hit by a Prairiland pitch.
The Mustangs tacked on another run in the third inning, again unearned, when Prairiland pitcher Blake Ballard loaded the bases and then walked in Brayden Brown, giving Chisum a 4-1 lead.
That’s where the score stayed for the next couple innings, and with Weems continuing to dominate on the mound, Prairiland looked like it was running out of chances to make a comeback.
Everything changed in the sixth inning, though. Prairiland’s bats sprung to life, jump started by Eli Rolen’s leadoff double.
“This is the second game in a row that Eli has really given us a big boost,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said. “He kind of got us going with that hit.”
Brayden Nichols drove in Rolen in the next at-bat, and then himself went home later in the inning on a sacrifice fly by Caleb Jameson, bringing the score to 4-3.
“It was rough at the start for us, and not much was going right, but we just knew we had to stick with it,” Nichols said. “It only takes one hit to turn things around, and that’s what happened.”
As Patriot after Patriot reached base, both the Prairiland dugout and the fans in attendance got louder and louder until reaching a fever pitch, and momentum swung cleanly to their favor.
The Patriots took the lead on a double by Jacob Veal that drove in Brooks Morrison and Blake Lewis, and then Ballard drove in Veal with a double of his own in the very next at-bat.
“I’m proud of him for fighting,” Peacock said. “He was struggling a bit on the mound — didn’t have his best stuff tonight —but he kept his head up and delivered that huge, huge hit for us. Even though things weren’t going well, he kept fighting.”
Prairiland would score one more in the inning, when Ballard would come home on a passed ball, bringing the score to 7-4.
In the top of the seventh, Rolen shut down the Mustang bats, not allowing a hit and making quick work of the inning.
Jacob Johnson hit a sharply hit line drive that was snagged by first baseman Gage Bankhead, and with that the game was over, and Prairiland had come away with an incredible come-from-behind victory.
“It feels good,” Peacock said with a smile. “This is a fun one, but every district win is a big one in such a competitive and tough district.”
