Playing in the last game of the season, the Detroit Eagles did everything they could to close out a season marked by growing pains on a high note with a win. But despite starting the game about as strongly as a team can start a game, they were unable to hold on, falling to the Cumby Trojans 42-36 in a double overtime thriller.
Neither team got on the scoreboard in the first quarter, as both teams’ defenses stood tall.
But even though they hadn’t yet scored as the second quarter started, the Eagles entered the period with a full head of steam and plenty of momentum, as they were able to close out the prior quarter with a pair of incredible plays.
On the second-to-last play of the first quarter, quarterback Cloedus Scales connected with receiver Canyon Brown on an amazing on-the-run pass as he was being chased down by Cumby tacklers.
Then, on the very next play, Scales found John Parsons with another pass, and Parsons made a terrific play to hold onto the ball, bobbling it before securing it in his grip, even as a pair of Trojans brought him down.
Not long after that, barely two minutes into the second quarter, Scales capped the drive off with a run up the middle from about five yards out, following a handful of other big runs to get his team inside the 10-yard line. The following two-point conversion was stopped short of the goal line, but the touchdown nevertheless put the Eagles on top 6-0.
Just four plays later, the Eagles added to their lead, again thanks to the stellar play of Scales.
No sooner had the Trojans’ begun their first drive of the second quarter than the Eagles’ punishing defense forced a fumble. Scales scooped the loose ball up and sprinted back roughly 60 yards to add to the lead. This time the two-point conversion was true, and Detroit led 14-0.
And the Eagles’ onslaught wasn’t done yet. On the ensuing kickoff, the Cumby receiver who was back deep to field the kick muffed the ball and the Eagles recovered, giving them the ball right back already in Trojan territory.
Scales and running back Blain Farmer found a few hard-fought yards on the ground, and then Scales zigged and zagged his way through the Cumby front line, using his explosive speed to take the ball into the endzone from 41 yards out. Farmer punched in the two-point conversion, and in the span of just six dominating minutes of football, the Eagles had built up a daunting 22-0 advantage.
“Cleo is an all-out ball player,” Detroit head coach Cayle Beard said. “He’s been battling turf toe for about six weeks, but he’s just incredibly tough. He’s really explosive and our offense runs through him.”
The Trojans would cut into that lead twice before halftime though, first on a very quick drive that barely took any time off the clock, and then not long after on pick-six when a Cumby safety intercepted a pass by Scales and ran it back for a touchdown, and by halftime, the Trojans had cut that 22-point deficit to just eight points.
And not long into the second half, the Eagles’ lead completely evaporated, as Cumby scored on the first drive of the third quarter and converted the two-point conversion, tying the game at 22.
The Eagles answered back and reclaimed the lead, using a methodical march downfield by Farmer and Scales before Scales finished the drive off by punching the ball in, helping his team retake an eight point lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Cumby again scored and tacked on its own two-point conversion, again tying the game.
The Eagles were playing without primary running back and defensive lynchpin Claude Scales, who was nursing an injury suffered in the prior week’s game against Boles, and Beard said the team’s ability to push Cumby to the brink despite his absence speaks volumes about the squad.
“The fight in these guys is tremendous,” Beard said. “We started seven freshmen tonight and were down one of our key players.”
The 30-30 deadlock would remain through the end of regulation. Detroit had its chances to retake the lead, with a pair of efficient, prolonged drives, though each came up short.
The first of the two drives ended prematurely due to another interception, and the latter stalled out due to a plethora of penalty flags.
Penalties were not kind to the Eagles all night, but particularly down the stretch, as they got called for several 10 and 15-yard penalties.
“I’m going to be honest, I didn’t even understand a lot of those calls,” Beard said.
In overtime, Scales and Farmer again set to work plowing through the Cumby defense, taking the ball deep into the red zone until Farmer found the endzone to put Detroit back up by six, 36-30. The two-point conversion failed, putting extra pressure on the Eagles’ defense.
And the defense rose to the pressure. Though Cumby also scored a touchdown, the Eagles made a stellar goal line stand to keep the score tied and force a second overtime period.
In double overtime, the Eagles were once more undone by a penalty, as a false start derailed their drive, and the team was forced into a turnover on downs.
After that, the Trojans didn’t take long to score on the second play of their ensuing drive, and Cumby escaped with the win.
The Eagles finish the season with a record of 1-9, though Beard said he’s optimistic for the future of the program.
“I’m looking forward to getting an offseason with these guys,” he said. “There’s some things we need to work on, but we’ve got some great guys and I’m excited for the future.”
