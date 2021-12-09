It wasn’t always pretty, but the Paris Wildcats downed the Celina Bobcats 70-54 in a preseason tune-up on Tuesday evening.
The game started explosively for Paris, as they used a full-court press and constant traps to force several Celina turnovers and turn them into easy points. Paris had already gone on a 10-0 run by the time Celina scored its first points, and through the entire quarter, the Bobcats were held to just two field goals.
Leading the charge was senior Garrius Savage, who was simply on fire in the quarter. Savage scored seven of his team’s first 10 points and ended the quarter with 13 of his team’s 22.
“I was seeing a lot of open lanes, and that just gave me opportunities to score,” Savage said.
“It was encouraging to see him play like that,” Paris head coach Billy Mack Steed added of Savage’s play. “He has that ability to take over games, and we need that level of play from him for us to be as good as we can be.”
The second quarter was a different tale, as Celina outplayed Paris just as much as Paris outplayed them in the quarter prior. Paris stopped pressuring the ball, and their interior defense became porous, allowing several unhindered baskets in the paint. By halftime, Paris’ 14-point lead they held at the end of the first had been cut to just two.
The Wildcats responded in the third quarter, and again it was Savage who led the charge, as he scored his team’s first seven points.
“We had a really rough time in the second quarter, so I just wanted to come out strong and go hard for us,” Savage said.
The team pulled back ahead by double digits in the third, and the two teams matched each other nearly point for point in the final quarter.
“It was an ugly win, but a win’s a win,” Steed said with a chuckle.
Savage scored a game-high 24 points. Jaelyn Lee added 19. Braylon Mickens and Treshawn Savage scored eight each.
