The Paris 8U All-Stars will travel to Lear Park in Longview to compete in the state championship this Friday and Saturday in a best-of-three series.
The team will play Bullard, with game one scheduled to start Friday at 7 p.m. Game two will be Saturday at 11 a.m., and an if-necessary game three will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. The winner of the series will head to the World Series in Alabama.
“Our kids are fired up after winning regionals; They know they can play with any 8U All-Star team in the state,” head coach Aaron Barnes said. “They are practicing frequently leading up to the state championship and will be ready. We are focused on playing our best ball so we can win state and continue onto the Dixie World Series in Alabama.”
The 6U Paris All-Stars will also compete at Lear Park this weekend, taking part in the T-Ball Texas State Championship. The team will take the field Friday at 7 p.m. for game one of a three-game series against East Montgomery County. Game two will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and an if-necessary third game will follow game two if needed.
“We’re very excited to play for the State Championship this weekend,” head coach Cade Petty said. “These boys have accomplished so much already this summer and they continue to amaze me every time they step on the field; We plan on keeping the state championship in Paris.”
