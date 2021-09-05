It was homecoming for the Honey Grove Warriors on Friday, and the team made the most of the occasion with a convincing 20-7 win that saw strong play on both sides of the ball from the boys in orange.
“With it being homecoming, it’s always a great feeling when you can play well,” head coach Glen Schuelke said.
Junior running back Anthanie Whitman got the game going with a long run in the first.
The team had opportunities to score more, such as a run into the endzone that was called back due to a flag, but headed into halftime, the Warriors and Whitewright were knotted at 7-7.
The Warriors’ defense played a big role in the win, with several players stepping up. Sophomores Cortney Cooper and Luis Mendez each had good games, Schuelke said, and Nick Ottmo had two momentum-swinging interceptions.
In the fourth quarter, the Warriors jumped ahead and then added an insurance touchdown with another touchdown run from Whitman and one from freshman Levi Beavers.
Whitman finished the game with a team-best 131 yards, Beavers added 54 and sophomore Deon Morris had 28. Morris also led the team in tackles, with eight.
“I was really pleased with what I saw,” Schuelke said. “We did a much better job in the second half too and cleaned a lot of things up.
“There were some big plays, and we had a lot of guys who stepped up because we had some injured guys too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.