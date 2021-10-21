It wasn’t a playoff game, but you couldn’t tell that on Tuesday night. As North Lamar and Pleasant Grove battled each other on the volleyball court, the crowd in the stands treated every point as if it was the last of the season. The Hawks came in to North Lamar undefeated through seven games in district. When they left, they had one loss thanks to the Pantherettes’ four-set win, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-16.
The four seniors on the team wanted to make sure their last home game was a memorable one. And did they ever. Emma Layton, Kate Rainey, Hannah Titlow and Erica King were all remarkable on the floor for North Lamar.
“This senior class is special to me,” head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “This is the first group that I have seen from freshman year all the way through their senior year. And they have really gone above and beyond every single year that I’ve had them and they’ve gotten better.”
The first two sets of the match were very similar. The Pantherettes held the lead for most of the set, and then eventually held on for the win.
“That was the hardest I’ve seen them play for sure,” Upchurch said about her team.
Upchurch said their mentality was to not let any ball hit the floor. Her team took that to heart. Emma Layton led the team with 29 digs in the four sets. As a team, North Lamar finished the game with 88 digs.
“We don’t stop going for the ball,” Layton said. “(The team) kind of just do anything and everything to keep the ball off the floor and get it to Erica so she can set our hitters.”
It wasn’t just Layton, though. Rainey and Titlow each had 11 digs. Zoey Figueroa had 10 and King added nine. Logan Dority had seven while her sister Lauren finished with six. Freshman Roselyn Spencer added five.
“My main goal when I go in any game is not necessarily to win,” Rainey said. “But to put everything out there and leave everything I have on the floor. … I feel like everyone was on the same page. We were giving 100% every single ball.”
Putting everything out there is what they did. After losing the third set, North Lamar stormed back for the fourth-set win. Digging wasn’t the only defense that North Lamar played on the night, either. Spencer led the team with 13 blocks at the net. Lauren Dority added nine while Logan had four. Titlow, King and Rainey each had one.
King finished the night with 32 sets on 38 Kills. Titlow led the team with 15 of those kills. Lauren added 10. Rainey finished with five, King four, Logan three and Spencer had one.
“I know who is going to put it away,” King said about setting her teammates. “I like being able to trust everybody that I have on the court.”
“I’ve never been on a better team than this,” Titlow added. “I think this (win) puts us in a really good position in district and going into the playoffs.”
With the win, North Lamar is now 5-3 in district play and they have a rematch with Paris on Friday night at Paris. The Ladycats won the previous match at North Lamar in five sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.