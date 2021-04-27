It doesn’t get much more dramatic than Monday’s game between the Detroit Lady Eagles and Rivercrest Lady Rebels, a game where defense took center stage and the Lady Eagles won 3-2 on a walk-off.
The defensive tenacity of both teams was on display right out of the gate, with each team recording a double play in the first inning. Rivercrest’s came in the top of the inning, when second baseman Logan Huddleston fielded a sharply-hit ground ball, flipped it to Korie Mankins on second, who then gunned the ball to first baseman Anna Guest. For the Lady Eagles, it came when catcher Madison Gaddis made a difficult catch on a little popup, and then threw a bullet of a pass to first baseman Abi Shelby to get the baserunner out.
And dazzling defensive stops would typify the game. Catches on the run, difficult throws across the body and from the knees and diving stops could all be seen on Monday.
“We try to always make the routine plays, and today we made some of the hard plays too,” Detroit head coach Jeff Allensworth said.
“Defense is definitely our strongest suit, and we showed that today,” Lady Eagle Braylin Craig added.
It was the Lady Rebels who got on the board first, as pitcher Macy Childres smoked a line drive into deep center field, scoring teammate Rylie Huddleston.
Detroit answered right back in the bottom of the inning, though, when pitcher Ayanna Smith scored teammate Gracie Hulen by grounding into a fielder’s choice.
Immediately afterwards, in the fourth inning, Rivercrest reclaimed its one-run lead when Guest hit a deep single to center field, scoring Walton, who’d reached base earlier in the inning on a double.
The score would remain 2-1 until the bottom of the sixth with two outs, when Bryanna Brown drove Smith home. The run was something of an oddity, as right before her RBI, she was initially thought to be out on strikes, and both teams had even begun trotting back to their dugouts, before the umpire ruled that she had in fact fouled the ball off.
“That shows real composure on her part,” Allensworth said.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, it looked like the game was heading to extra innings. Then, Gaddis hit a double, moving Cheyenne Snodgrass from first to third. And then Craig delivered the ultimate heroics, driving home the winning run with a walk-off line drive.
“I got up there and I was nervous and I was shaking,” Craig said. “I just didn’t want to let my teammates down, because I didn’t have a hit up to that point. I make contact and I just start running as hard as I can.”
On the other side, Rivercrest head coach Kara Crawford said she was happy with her team’s defensive effort and the pitching from Childres, but said offensive execution will need to tighten up in the postseason.
With the win, the Lady Eagles lock up the third seed in the playoffs, while the Lady Rebels take the fourth seed.
