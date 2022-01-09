It was a game of runs by both teams. Ultimately, though, it was the Commerce Lady Tigers that came out with a 47-32 win over Prairiland Friday night.
Playing on the road, Prairiland got off to a good start. The Lady Pats jumped out to an early 6-0 lead over Commerce. Kirsten Bridges got the scoring started with a layup. Skylar Johnson and Chloe VanDeaver both added buckets as well.
That’s when the Lady Tigers’ run started. Commerce scored the next 10 points in the game to take a 10-6 lead. Bridges got the final basket of the first quarter to bring the deficit to two points.
The Lady Pats started the second quarter like they did the first with a scoring run. Abi Farmer got into the action as Prairiland took another lead. Both teams battled back and forth in the second quarter.
Prariland was outscored by Commerce in every quarter in the game but the third quarter was the one that did them in. The Lady Pats only managed five points in the third while Commerce scored 12, extending their lead to 34-23. The Lady Pats were forced to play catch-up the rest of the game but were unable to close the gap.
Bridges was the only Prairiland player in double figure scoring. She led the team with 13 points. VanDeaver added seven points. Skylar Johnson and Farmer each had four points. Lexie Blasengame and Lucy May each added two points for Prairiland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.