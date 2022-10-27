It was a playoff type atmosphere inside North Lamar High School Tuesday night, Oct. 25. On a night where the Pantherettes honored their Little Spikers, the packed gym watched North Lamar defeat Paris High in three straight sets 25–19, 25–23, 25–23.

Although the score was a sweep for North Lamar, the match was a lot closer than it appeared and could have swung the other way. In the first set, the game was tied at 17 before North Lamar scored seven straight points to put it away. In both the second and third set, Paris had the lead late. In set two, they led 22–19 and in set three it was 23–19.

