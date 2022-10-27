It was a playoff type atmosphere inside North Lamar High School Tuesday night, Oct. 25. On a night where the Pantherettes honored their Little Spikers, the packed gym watched North Lamar defeat Paris High in three straight sets 25–19, 25–23, 25–23.
Although the score was a sweep for North Lamar, the match was a lot closer than it appeared and could have swung the other way. In the first set, the game was tied at 17 before North Lamar scored seven straight points to put it away. In both the second and third set, Paris had the lead late. In set two, they led 22–19 and in set three it was 23–19.
“I think it was the pressure,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said after the game about the three losses. “We were there. We just couldn’t close. Two of mine know what its like to play in a big game like this. The others it’s a learning process for them.”
In the first set, when the game was tied at 17, Lauren Dority took over serving. She served eight straight times. It wasn’t until set point that her serve was broken by the Ladycats. The set was won off a kill from Rosalyn Spencer, her third of the set.
“We made some adjustments there in our offense but, also we talked about maintaining our mental focus,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said after the game about her teams play at the end of each set. “Let’s get refocused and continue to fight and see what happens. Our kids did that.”
In the second set, the Ladycats held a 22–19 advantage. That’s when Spencer served five straight. Again, her serve was not broken until set point. The third set was the same way. With the exception that Claire Emeyabbi never relinquished her serve after taking over trailing 23–20.
“We kept saying we were going to win this in three and get it done in three,” North Lamar libero Zoey Figueroa said after the game. “I had to be ready (to play defense) and don’t let this ball hit the ground.”
North Lamar as a team finished with 76 digs. Figueroa was one of four players that had double-digit digs in the three sets. Logan Dority led the team with 19, while Figueroa had 17, Emeyabbi 11 and Lauren Dority 10. Spencer and Sydney Bankston each had seven. Natalie Washington finished with three and Libby Jones had one.
“Overall, I feel like we worked really, really hard and we had some moments,” Green continued. “There are things we have to work on in practice. It’s a new day and we’ll get better.”
The Lady Cat defense was just as tenacious on the night. They finished the game with 56 digs. They also had 10 solo blocks as well as 12 block assists. Reece Reavis led both teams with 21 digs. Elizabeth Harper finished with 10. Kiera Martin had nine. Leilin Hamner had five. Mackenzie Martin and Jakiya Williams each had four. Asia Johnson finished with three and Madelyn Tullos had one.
Offensively Emeyabbi led North Lamar with 32 assists. Harper led Paris with 18. For North Lamar it was Logan and Lauren Dority leading the way with 10 kills each. Libby Jones added six. Spencer had five. Figueroa and Natalie Washington each had a pair and Emeyabbi finished with one.
The Ladycats were led by Johnson and Kiera Martin. Each finished with six kills. Williams had four. Tullos finished with three and Harper had one. With the win North Lamar is co-district champions with Pleasant Grove. They will play a seeding game Friday night in Avery to determine who goes in the playoffs as the one seed.
The Ladycats finished district play in fourth place. The playoffs will start next week.
