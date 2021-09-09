Headed into Tuesday evening’s matchup with Hughes Springs, the North Lamar Pantherettes were riding high after an impressive second place showing at the prior weekend’s Whitehouse Tournament. The team built off that momentum, downing Hughes Springs 25-15, 25-11, 23-25, 25-7.
North Lamar came out strong and didn’t look back in the sets it won, and in the first set that included back-to-back aces by sophomore Logan Dority to open the game.
The two straight aces got the team off on the right foot, and over the next few minutes, the Pantherettes put together a quick 9-1 run.
“I think our serves are getting really good and I think our service aggression is throwing teams off,” North Lamar head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “When we get up big on someone, the common denominator is usually going on a big service run and getting some aces in there.”
Anchored by strong play at the net from Logan Dority, sister Lauren Dority and freshman Rosalyn Greer, as well as some extremely well-placed kills by senior outside hitter Hannah Titlow, the Pantherettes were able to press their advantage. Hughes Springs began finding a bit more success with their block towards the end of the set to bring the score to a bit more respectable margin, but there was no
coming back.
The second set went much the same as the first, with the Pantherettes again opening up with an 8-0 run and then shortly thereafter finding themselves with a 9-1 lead.
“In those first two sets we were running a bunch of different plays and playing with a lot of energy,” senior Erica King said. “We just wanted to put it away as much as we could. And if we did mess up, we did a good job of correcting the mistakes.”
Stepping into a starting role was Zoe Figueroa, who was filling in for senior Kate Rainey, who was out nursing an injury. Figueroa made the most of her increased time on the court, making a positive impact on several plays, including a perfectly-placed shot between two Hughes Springs players that brought the score to 18-10.
“Someone needed to step up and Zoe was ready to do it,” Upchurch said with a grin. “She’s an awesome kid.”
In the third set, the team’s energy visibly waned, and though the Pantherettes stayed neck-and-neck throughout, it was a far cry from the dominance displayed in the first two sets, Throughout, Hughes Springs never appeared to be on their heels — which was how they played for the entirety of the prior sets.
“Honestly, I think we’ve been playing a lot of tough teams, and when you play a team that slows it down and doesn’t run the plays of like a Texas High or these teams we’ve been playing in Tyler, you can lose a bit of your energy,” King said. “That kind of happened in that third set.”
The Pantherettes responded in a big way in the fourth set, though. Logan Dority, who’s been the team’s leader from the service line, got things rolling with multiple aces again, and the lead ballooned larger than it did in either of the first two sets.
“Logan is an aggressive server and she’s our most dependable, and that’s why I have her serve first,” Upchurch said.
Strong defensive efforts by King and libero Emma Layton kept several points alive, including a diving save by Layton that set up a King kill to give North Lamar a commanding 20-6 lead. And not long after that, the Pantherettes would put things away when a well-hit attack by Greer was too much for the Hughes Springs back line, as their return sailed out of bounds.
“I feel like we’re on a good path to be really competitive in district,” Upchurch said. “I think we could win some games early and I’m very confident in my group to do it.”
