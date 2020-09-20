It wasn’t the start they wanted, but it didn’t matter in the end as the Prairiland Patriots defeated the Clarksville Tigers 51–21 on the road. Clarksville jumped out to an early 13–0 first-half lead before the Patriots scored 51 unanswered points.
“The defense made it happen tonight,” Prairiland head coach Heath Blalock said after the game.
It all started in the second quarter. Trailing 13–0, Brylee Galloway picked off a Clarksville pass and ran it back 15 yards for Prairiland’s first score of the game. It was the first of seven scores on the night for the Patriots, which included another interception return for a touchdown.
Up 30–13 in the third quarter, senior Jeremiah Harrison intercepted a pass near midfield. Fifty two yards later, he found himself in the end zone.
For the night, Prairiland’s defense came away with four interceptions; two from Harrison, one by Galloway and Rylan Berry. The Patriots were able to capitalize on all four interceptions as they turned them into four touchdowns, including the two returns.
In the first quarter, the offense for Prairiland had two turnovers. On the second play of the game, a lateral pass turned into a fumble for the Prairiland offense. Clarksville, who scored a touchdown on their first possession, turned that fumble into another score.
On the Patriots second offensive possession, the Tigers came up with an interception in the endzone.
Just a few plays later, though, Galloway had his interception return for a touchdown and the momentum switched. The Pats scored 22 points in both the second and third quarters. Besides Harrison’s interception return, he also added a 52 yard touchdown run late in the first half.
“I feel like [the running game] was due to the offensive line,” Blalock added. “I feel like we got a lot of things fixed up front. We ran a lot of folks out there; a lot of kids out there in different positions. We had different fullbacks going. Different slots going. We had some different quarterbacks execute but I think it’s due to the offensive line fixing some identification issues. They came through for us.”
Like Harrison, Galloway added a running score to go with his interception return. In the third quarter, Galloway took a handoff from Brooks Morrison and took it 41 yards for the score.
Morrison also got in on the action as he scored twice for the Patriots. Once in the second and again in the third quarter. The final touchdown of the night came off the legs of Lincoln Smith, who powered his way in from a couple of yards out.
The Patriots will be on the road to start district play next week against Chisum.
