CLARKSVILLE — Electrifying. Thrilling. Edge-of-your-seat. Pick a description for sensational football, and it applies to Friday’s fourth-quarter gameplay in the Clarksville Blue Tigers’ season opener against the Whitewright Tigers.
Clarksville overcame penalty-ridden play and first-game jitters to deliver new head coach Jarrick Farmer a 17-14 victory over Whitewright at New Century Stadium. Their initial outing wasn’t just a big night for the new coach; it was a big night for freshman quarterback Johnathan Olguin, who dropped a 30-yard touchdown pass into the hands of senior running back RJ Owens to open the second quarter and who closed that quarter with a game-leading 34-yard field goal.
“He did what we expected. He did everything we asked him to do,” Farmer said. “He made freshman mistakes, but also you saw a glimpse of the good things we see in him day by day.”
It was a big night too for senior running back Jaqualin Dennis, who scored the game-winning touchdown off a fumble recovery late in the fourth quarter.
“Last year, he was a running back but I guarantee you he probably had 10 to 15 carries the whole season. What I saw when I got here, I saw a guy with a lot of energy, a lot of drive, and a strong little guy with a positive mindset and well-motivated. He’s reaping what he sows now,” Farmer said.
The heroes of the night were Clarksville’s defense as they pulled off two fourth-quarter interceptions and a fumble recovery as they forced Whitewright to stumble. There were just more than eight minutes left in the game when sophomore defensive back Nikereion Marcy plucked a touchdown pass out of the air at Clarksville’s 2-yard line, a temporary obstacle for the visiting Tigers as two minutes later junior running back Colby Jones intercepted a Clarksville pass and ran it back for Whitewright’s final touchdown, giving them the lead 14-10.
The Blue Tigers did not let that setback — or the next — put them in a defeatist mindset. With just over four minutes left, Olguin overshot junior wide receiver Amarion Black, a pass that was intercepted by Whitewright junior safety Kayden Carraway, but the defensive line stayed in the game and immediately caused a fumble they recovered at Whitewright’s 3-yard line. Olguin handed off to Dennis twice, once for 2 yards and once for a touchdown, to again take the lead, 16-14, with just over three minutes to go. Olguin then scored the final point of the night, putting the pigskin between the uprights for the point after.
Whitewright tried to pass its way upfield, but quarterback Carraway overshot his receivers in each of the next three downs. Facing 4th and 10 at their own 45, the visiting Tigers opted to go for it but the Blue Tigers’ senior lineman Tylik Williams brought Carraway down in the backfield and Clarksville took over at Whitewright’s 37. The home team was unable to capitalize on the possession, and turned the ball over on downs at Whitewright’s 34 yard line.
Whitewright quickly found itself in a 2 and 20 situation following a holding penalty, and lost a few more yards when sophomore linebacker Zion Banks sacked Carraway. With less than a minute remaining, Carraway shot a pass down the middle that was intercepted by Clarksville’s sophomore defensive back Na’Quavus Caesar, who ran the ball out of bounds at Whitewright’s 33 yard line. There were less than 30 seconds on the clock when Olguin took a knee to seal Clarksville’s victory.
“Coach Wiggins at Whitewright, he does a great job. They have a really good game read on multiple plays,” Farmer said. “What we did on a daily basis was we taught (our players) what the offense was expecting from a defensive point of view, and just taught them how to give the look to make them do certain things. It was 50/50, sometimes we got juked out, sometimes we didn’t.”
The Clarksville Tigers play on the road for the next two weeks and will look for their first road victory against Linden-Kildare at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 4.
Dennis led the way offensively with 121 rushing yards on 21 attempts to go with the clutch touchdown. Devin Scales added 15 rushing yards. On the receiving end, Owens finished with 90 yards and a touchdown, and Amarion Black finished with 26. Olguin, in his first high school football game, had 117 passing yards.
