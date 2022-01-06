After falling behind the Clarksville Lady Tigers 14-4 when NiNi Owens dropped in a free throw with 2:19 left in the first quarter for Clarksville, the Detroit Lady Eagles managed to regroup in the second half, then moved on to claim a stunning 58-52 district road win in the Clarence L. Nix Jr gym.
Clarksville led 17-9 at the end of the opening period, and held a 29-25 advantage at the halftime intermission, but the Lady Eagles claimed their first lead of the game at 32-29, by breaking a 29-all tie with a 3-pointer at the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.
“(Lady Tiger Daleashia Johnson) was huge for them in the first half,” Detroit head coach Michelle Estrada said. “We kept sending her to the free throw line, and she did a good job of knocking down her free throws. Once we were able to limit her, we were able to take control of the game.”
Behind the play of CC Runels, Detroit forced turnovers, and built a 46-40 advantage heading into the final quarter.
“CC attacked the basket all game,” Estrada said.
The lead was 50-43 when Runels hit a lane jumper early in the fourth quarter.
With several players in foul trouble, the Lady Tigers chipped away at the Detroit lead, and with roughly three and a half minutes remaining, Legacy Booker dropped in a free throw, deadlocking the contest at 50.
Booker played solid defense for Clarksville in the game, as she produced key rebounds, steals, and block shots. And with just under three minutes left, Johnson gave Clarksville a 52-50 advantage with her steal and coast-to-coast layup. Johnson would eventually foul out with about two minutes to go and Clarksville holding a one-point, 52-51 lead.
Braylin Craig tied the game at 52-all by making one of two charity shots, and the Lady Eagles took the lead for good when Craig, who was also instrumental in the win, returned to the line to knock down a pair of free throws with 31 seconds remaining. Detroit would close out the game when Craig scored on a layup with six seconds remaining.
“Braylin was definitely clutch,” Estrada said. “She made her free throws down the stretch, but she also did a great job all game long facilitating our offense.”
It was the first district loss for Clarksville, who now sit at 3-1. The Lady Eagles improved to 3-1 in league play with the victory..
Johnson was the key figure in the Lady Tigers’ first half production. She reached double figures in the first period with 11 points, even though she spent several minutes on the bench. Johnson had 18 points by halftime, and led all scorers in the game with 27 points.
Malia Covey keyed the Lady Eagles’ moving to within four points at the intermission as she scored eight of her 10 points in the game during the second period. She would foul out of the game in the final period at the 5:16 mark.
Both Runels and Craig scored 16 points in the game to lead Detroit.
“If we can push the pace, we can get out and win a lot of games,” Estrada said. “I think these girls are starting to see what they’re capable of, and starting to believe it.”
