Going into their area round game against the second-ranked Stephenville Yellowjackets and their explosive offense, the Paris Wildcats knew they would have to give their best defensive performance of the year to move on.
And for more than three quarters of the game, the Wildcat defense did exactly that, before a late Stephenville score in the waning minutes put the game out of reach.
The Yellowjackets entered the game averaging better than 46 points per game, but were largely stymied by the Wildcats, primarily in a first half that saw Paris limit Stephenville to just a pair of field goals.
As good as Paris’ defense was, though, Stephenville’s was just as stalwart, and the two teams entered the halftime locker room with Stephenville holding a slight 6-3 advantage.
Things started promisingly for the Paris Wildcats offensively, however. On the team’s opening drive of the game, running back GiTaeus Young picked up a big 20-yard run on the first play of the game. On the second play from scrimmage, fullback Trevin Hohenberger found a hole and some good blocking and darted forward for what looked to be another gain of more than 20 yards, before a fumble cut the drive short and gave Stephenville the ball.
While missing out on the points that seemed sure to come from that drive was a letdown for Paris, the turnover ultimately didn’t hurt too much, as the defense forced a three-and-out to get the ball right back. It was far from the only time the Paris defense got Stephenville’s offense off the field in a hurry.
Paris’ first points of the game came with roughly four minutes left in the second quarter when a drive, powered by big gains from Trevin Hohenberger, quarterback Luke Hohenberger and running back Taydrick Dawson stalled out well within the range of kicker Joe Ramirez, who was able to knot the game at 3-3 when his field goal attempt sailed through the uprights.
The Yellowjackets responded in kind, taking the ball down to the 4-yard line on the ensuing drive, before the Paris defense held strong and limited them to a field goal of their own.
Stephenville took to the air early and often throughout the first half, and the Wildcat secondary did a good job limiting the success of Stephenville’s potent wide receivers. Twice in the opening half, Paris got beat over the top, giving the Yellowjackets the ball mere feet from the endzone, and each time, Paris kept them out with stellar goal line stands.
“That’s just perseverance and resilience,” Paris head coach Steven Hohenberger said. “It’s believing that, ‘Hey they aren’t in yet, and we can keep them out..’
“They’re very well coached and they’re great players. When they play hard and fast and believe in what we’re preaching, good things happen. It was evident tonight against a high-powered offense.”
Twice, the Wildcats’ goal line defense held Stephenville to a field goal. Twice more, it took the ball away from them. The first was a turnover on downs the team forced, the second was a stellar strip of the ball by lineman Trent Tennon, preventing what was surely on its way to being a touchdown.
The first touchdown of the game came on the first drive of the second half. The Yellowjackets had made adjustments in between halves, and it showed. In the first half, the Wildcat defense seemed to continually be one step ahead of Stephenville’s offense, expertly defending the Yellowjacket quarterback’s shots downfield, and immediately stifling any attempt at a rushing game.
In the second half, however, the Yellowjackets mixed up their playcalling to much greater effect, keeping the Wildcats off balance. The defense showed it still had plenty of heart, however, when a Yellowjacket drive was halted by a leaping interception from DK Robinson.
Paris’ offense still moved the ball well, but they were often their own worst enemy, starting many drives with downs of 1st and 15, 2nd and 13 and other disadvantaged spots, thanks to off-sides, holding and other penalties.
Another Stephenville field goal roughly four minutes into the fourth quarter gave the Yellowjackets an imposing 16-3 lead, and things began to look dire.
As if on cue, though, Paris freshman Malik Johnson responded on the ensuing kickoff with the biggest play of his young Wildcat football career. Zigging and zagging his way through the Stephenville tacklers, he found open space down the sideline and burst free for a 72-yard touchdown return, cutting the deficit to just six at 16-10.
The elation on the Paris sideline and amongst the Wildcat faithful in the stands at CH Collins Athletic Complex didn’t last long, however.
On the very next drive, it took Stephenville just three plays to find the endzone again themselves, picking up moderate yardage on back-to-back runs before beating the winded Wildcat secondary over the top one last time. Their two-point conversion was no good, and the 22-10 score that brought the game to would hold for the final few minutes.
The game marked the end of a season filled with adversity. Off the field, the Wildcats this season mourned the tragic death of recent Paris graduate and Wildcat standout Chandler Sikes. On the field, they battled back in a difficult district after dropping the first two games of district competition.
“What this team has been through and fought through, i’m not sure I can put it into words,” Steven Hohenberger said.
The loss also marked the end of the football careers of a number of seniors, who Steven Hohenberger said will be dearly missed.
“This was a very special senior class, especially having a son — Luke — in it,” the head coach said. “But top to bottom, this was a great class and I loved all the relationships I built with them. I hope that the impact they left will be seen by the younger players coming up, so that they can build on the legacy these guys are leaving behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.