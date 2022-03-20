Last week, Prairiland sophomore Skylar Johnson headed to Corpus Christi to take part in the state powerlifting meet, squaring off against the top lifters from across all of Texas. Johnson rose to the occasion, setting multiple personal bests and ultimately finishing second overall against the state’s best.
Coming into the meet, Johnson knew she would have to lift more than she ever has before, and so that’s exactly what she did. She set her personal record in the squat, lifting 375 lbs., as well as the deadlift, where she lifted 340 lbs. Her overall amount lifted of 885 lbs. was also a career best, Prairiland head lifting coach Keith Spangler said.
When all was said and done, it amounted to a second-place finish and an impressive silver medal coming home to Priairland’s trophy cases.
“She has such confidence as a sophomore that she will continue to grow as she achieves her goals,” Spangler said. “She’s a very determined and hard-working young lady. She’s already made state in her first two years of high school, and the way I see it, she should go back every year while she’s here in high school.”
At the 2A level, Clarksville’s Alicia Love also competed in state, and shook off an unfortunately-timed bug to finish 11th in the state.
