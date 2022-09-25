It wasn’t a district game for either team, but the atmosphere at Chisum High School made the game between North Lamar and Chisum feel more like a playoff game. After dropping the first set, the North
Lamar Pantherettes came back to win three sets and the match (20-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-23).
Much of the game was back-and-forth, with neither team holding a big lead. The biggest lead in thegame was at the beginning of the third set when the Lady Mustangs jumped out to a 8-1 lead.
It didn’t last long, though, as North Lamar came storming back. Thanks, in part, to their play at the net.
“So proud of our kids,” North Lamar head coach Cristy Crawford said after the game. “We are learning the art of fighting for a ball game and being competitors.
Not letting the natural ups-and-downs of
volleyball effect as much.”
It started with the play up front for North Lamar. Lauren Dority finished the game with 17 kills as well as 17 digs. She also added six blocks.
“I just wanted to win,” Lauren Dority said after the game. “We played bad Friday. We needed to get this out from under to start district on a good note.”
Part of that huge comeback in the third set was also thanks to teammate Libby Jones. Trailing 11-5,
Jones had a sequence at the net in which she had a block, kill and another block on three straight North Lamar points.
“Those last three we fought with all that we had and we showed up,” Jones said about the last three sets North Lamar won.
Jones finished with six blocks and six kills in the win. Logan Dority’s presence at the net was also felt, finishing with nine kills and 18 digs.
Natalie Washington had eight kills and two blocks.
Rosalyn Spencer added five kills. She also had seven blocks. Claire Emeyabbi finished with one kill and 38 assists.
She als nine digs. Zoey Figueroa had 17 digs.
On the other side of the net, Chisum knows they let one slip away. Several unforced errors allowed
North Lamar to get back into the game, especially that third set.
“That’s something we’ve talked about all year,” Chisum head coach Laura Nickerson said after the game.
“We roll the other team five points by hitting errors. Hitting the ball out. We had a lot of double [hits] tonight. Typically we don’t see that, so we have to fix that.”
The good thing for Chisum is this didn’t happen in a district game. They don’t have a long time to adjust,
though, as they get back to district play Friday against Grand Saline.
They were led by Peyton Holland’s 17 kills. She also had 21 digs and four blocks. Emma Garner finishe the game with eight kills, seven blocks and 12 digs. Brooklyn Atnip had 23 assists and 16 digs.
Carly Bell finished with 19 assists and eight digs. Brylea Marshall had 21 digs. Hope Ensor had six kills, two blocks and two digs as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.