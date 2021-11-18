Tuesday’s game between the Paris Ladycats and Texas High Lady Tigers certainly wasn’t always pretty. But thanks to a strong defensive push by the Ladycats, the team was able to pull away for a 54-38 victory.
Neither team did much scoring out of the gate, as poor shooting saw Texas High enter the second quarter with a slim 11-9 lead.
Through the first quarter, the Ladycats did a good job of drawing contact and making their way to the free throw line, but struggled to convert on those opportunities, making just one of their six foul shots in the period.
The tides began turning in the Ladycats’ favor during the second quarter, however, thanks to a renewed effort on the defensive end.
The Ladycats began clogging the passing lanes, forcing Lady Tiger turnovers and finding some easy buckets on fast breaks. The Paris D also did a good job of being physical in the paint, preventing Texas High from scoring in close.
With the renewed energy, Paris went on an 8-0 run to open the second quarter, and never trailed again.
The surge was led by junior Jazz Dangerfield and sophomore Nya Williams, who both used their disruptive defensive presence to create easy offense, stretching the Ladycats’ lead to 12 points by the only half, holding Texas High to just four points in the second quarter.
Williams found several ways to impact the game besides just her scoring, too. Twice during the quarter, she delivered perfect cross-court outlet passes to Dangerfield, and later delivered a great pass to teammate Jakiya Williams under the basket for an open layup.
Jakiya Williams pushed the lead to double-digits for the first time with just under two minutes left in the half when, following a hectic scrum for the ball that saw both teams diving to the floor, the ball found its way right to her for an uncontested layup.
“We had to get our heads in the game and get focused, because it was a bit rough at first,” Williams said. “Defense-wise, that’s when we stepped it up.”
Dangerfield knocked down a pair of long jumpshots early in the third, helping the Ladycats increase their lead to 17.
“Jazz attacked tonight and got a lot of high percentage shots, and that’s what we want to do,” Paris head coach Hiyadeja Moore said.
Nya Williams continued contributing in a number of ways, such as when she grabbed an offensive rebound and dished it off to Jakiya Williams. Minutes later, she came up with a steal and then delivered another of her perfect outlet passes to freshman Kailah Ethridge.
“Nya always, always comes through for me,” Moore said. “She does so many things well for us.”
Ethridge, who was moved into the starting lineup late last week, played a key part in the Ladycats’ defensive efforts.
The team took its biggest lead of the game on a Jakiya Williams midrange jumper towards the end of the third quarter when she caught the ball on the wing, dribbled to near the free throw line and pulled up for two.
The Lady Tigers cut the lead all the way down to 12 in garbage time of the fourth quarter by capitalizing on some repeated turnovers from Paris, but by that point the game was all but over.
“That was an ugly win,” Moore said with a laugh. “There was a lot of stuff that needs to be cleaned up, but we’re still early in the season, trying to shake off some rust. But this was an ugly win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.