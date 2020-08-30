The Honey Grove Warriors beat the heat and started their 2020 football season with a bang, downing the Teneha Tigers in convincing fashion, 42-29 on Friday.
“I thought our kids played really well with it being the first game of the year, especially with how hot it got,” head coach Glen Schuelke said. “With that heat index, I heard that it got up to 111 degrees a bit before the game.”
As has been customary for Honey Grove teams, the Warriors did most of their offensive damage on the ground against the Tigers. The team got roughly 84% of its total yardage in rushing yards.
Anthanie Whitman led the way with 187 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Bem Patrick finished with 65 rushing yards and a trio of rushing touchdowns. And Andrew Campbell contributed 22 yards on the ground.
Campbell made his presence felt on the defensive end as well, finishing the game with 15 tackles. Jonas Butler added 10, Whitman had nine, Ki Bass and Peter Krahn each ended the game with seven tackles and Jordan Woods had six.
Campbell, Krahn and Bryson Braley all forced fumbles as well.
“This was a big win because of our lack of experience,” Schuelke said. “We’ve got a lot of young kids and they rose to the occasion on Friday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.