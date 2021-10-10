The Honey Grove Warriors got out to a fast start Friday against district foe Wolfe City. In the end, though, it was the Wolves who were able to finish strong and down Honey Grove 26-21, saddling the Warriors with their first district loss.
The Warriors moved the ball 65 yards on the opening drive, which culminated in a touchdown run from junior Anthanie Whitman.
In the second quarter, Whitman again found the endzone from close range, this time punching it in from three yards out.
“Our offense was really working in the first half,” coach Glen Schuelke said. “I’d say we had the ball for 75% of the first half.”
The first half was replete with big plays, such as the clutch reception by Jonas Butler, hauling in a pass from quarterback Levi Beavers to keep the drive alive.
In the second half, Wolfe City found its footing and roared back to take the lead, but the Warriors still had a chance to win the game in the waning moments.
Wolfe City had the ball and looked to have the game well in hand before Luis Mendez forced and recovered a fumble to give his team life. In the final seconds, the Warriors took a deep shot to the endzone, but it was ultimately caught not by a Warrior, but by a Wolfe City safety, securing the game for them.
“We’ve got to win at least one of our remaining games to make the playoffs,” Schuelke said. “If we play as well as we’re capable of, I know we can do it.”
