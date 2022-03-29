Everything seemed to be going right for the Rivercrest Lady Rebels in their 16-0 win over Harts Bluff, and in the process they sent four-year starter Korie Mankins off with a win in her senior night game.
The Lady Rebels immediately jumped out on their opponents, posting 10 first-inning runs thanks to strong hitting, heads-up baserunning and patience at the plate.
Mankins, who was honored before the game as the lone senior on the squad, capped off the explosive opening inning with a double to deep center field.
“Korie has been huge for this player, being on the team for all four years, and she’s embraced being the only senior on the team and really stepped up and led by example,” Rivercrest head coach Kara Crawford said. “And she’s playing the best I’ve ever seen her play. She’s really put in the work and you’re seeing it pay off on the field.”
On the season, Mankins currently leads the team in hits while batting .517 with an on-base percentage of .622.
In the circle, Macy Childres impressed by throwing two quick no-hit innings before being pulled for Hallie Guest to come in and do almost as well in relief.
“She struck out four of the six batters she saw, so she pitched pretty well,” Crawford said.
Crawford also pointed to a nice defensive catch made by freshman Madison Tippit in left field as one of the highlights of the game.
“It was a solid, all-around game,” she said. “We’ve got some big games coming up this week, and so we’ve got to be ready.”
The Lady Rebels play Mount Vernon today before facing off against district rival Detroit on Friday.
