The North Lamar Panthers jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back against the Gilmer Buckeyes on Tuesday, winning 12-2 in their final game of district play.
Early mistakes by the Buckeyes allowed the Panthers to surge out to their initial lead, as Tripp Thoms scored on a Gilmer error and another run was walked in shortly thereafter, but North Lamar’s offense did plenty of damage, too.
Cason Blease and Conner Watson each had RBI doubles. Jackson Brasseux, Cole Fendley, Jacob Lane, Thoms, Watson and Cole Fendley all racked up hits for North Lamar.
Brasseux was also stellar on the mound, pitching a complete game and striking out 13.
