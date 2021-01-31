A high-scoring offense and excellent defense were on the side of the Honey Grove Lady Warriors Friday, and the basketball team easily downed Trenton 53-27.
Defensively, Honey Grove held Trenton to under 10 points in all but one quarter.
Makiyah Johnson, one of the top offensive threats in the Red River Valley, continued her strong play and scored 25 points to lead all players.
Prisella Reyna scored seven, Maddison Cason and Azia Brigham each scored six points, Carsyn Lane finished with five, Shakira Cooper scored a pair and Allie Towery and Aniyah Smith each contributed a point.
