Last year was a landmark year for Lady Patriots basketball as the team from Pattonville made it deeper into the playoffs than they have since the 1990s. This year, head coach Callie Tucker and her team are out to prove that that wasn’t a fluke.
“The playoff run was a lot of fun,” Tucker said. “There was a cohesiveness as we fought for a common goal, and we gained more and more confidence as it went on too.
“And I liked how much the girls were disappointed and wanted to keep going once we lost. For me, that shows that there’s a brighter future for this program. We want to not just get back there but go even further next time.”
It will be an interesting journey to get back to the regional quarterfinals, though, as Tucker described the make-up of this year’s team as “radically different” from last year’s.
“It’s a whole different look on the offensive end of the floor,” she said. “Rather than relying on just a few really big-time scorers, we’ve got a number of girls who are going to contribute, whether that means driving into the paint or spotting up for a shot.”
Gone is last year’s leading scorer Baylor Sessums, who averaged about 13 points per game. But improved play from several players like Abi Farmer, Ali Sessums and Mallorie Sneed has assuaged some of her fears.
“It’s a whole different role for a lot of them, but they have great attitudes, a great mentality, and I think they’re going to do really well,” the head coach said.
Tucker admitted there might be some hiccups early in the season, as players learn what their new roles are and what they entail, but once they familiarize themselves with the changes, Tucker said the sky’s the limit for the players.
“There are some girl’s who last year had roles that were pretty minimal, and this year they’re going to be huge,” she said.
Added to the mix of returning players taking on bigger roles is a group of five girls who are moving up from the junior varsity squad, Tucker said. The way they’ll fit into the grand scheme of things is still being sussed out, the coach added.
And anchoring both the offense and defense is reigning All-Red River Valley MVP Hannah Murdock. Murdock is perhaps the best in the region when posting up on the low block, and defensively she makes scoring a nightmare for whoever she’s guarding.
And fortunately for the Prairiland faithful but unfortunately for the teams that have to face the Lady Patriots, Murdock said she has been working to expand her offensive game even further.
“I want to get out of the paint a bit more and score from outside the block,” Murdock said. “I want to play all the parts of basketball and be a great basketball player, and to do that I want to be more versatile.”
The Lady Patriots have a number of skilled position players who have proven they can score in a variety of ways. But in Murdock’s view, the team’s greatest strength lies in the intangibles.
“I think our biggest strength is our work ethic and heart,” she said. “Another team might have more talent than us, but no team is going to out-hustle us or want it more.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.