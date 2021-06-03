For about as long as he can remember, North Lamar Panther Matthew Scott has been playing baseball. Now, following a stellar high school career, he’s made sure that he’ll continue playing, after committing to play collegiately for Cameron University.
“I was probably about five years old when I started playing, and I started out there at Woodall (with the Paris Optimist Club),” Scott said. “My dad used to play, so that’s probably what initially got me into it; I just fell in love with it right away.”
As his talent on the baseball diamond grew, the sport became a refuge Scott could always turn to, he said.
“You can step out on the field and it doesn’t matter if you’re having a bad day or whatever’s going on, when you’re playing there’s no worries and you can just play the game that you love,” he said.
Scott said he recognized early in his high school career that he not only wanted to play competitively past high school, but that he had the potential to as well.
Once he set his eyes on playing collegiate baseball, he said, his approach changed, as he began spending more time in the weight room improving his strength, and fine-tuning his game on the field to be as airtight as possible.
“Matthew has a great work ethic,” head coach Bric Steed said. “He wants to be the best he can be, and is willing to put in the time to make that happen. He’s extremely coachable, and just has a lot of the intangibles that coaches look for.”
In addition to the intangible qualities that make Scott an attractive player to college coaches, he also is brimming with talent. He has a fastball that most high schoolers have a hard time catching up to, and then a breaking ball that confounds batters when mixed in with the heater.
“I have a fastball and a curveball, and I like going to my curve to get the strikeouts,” Scott said with a smile. “I’ve been working on a changeup, trying to perfect that so I can add it into my game.”
As good as Scott is on the mound, Steed said he thinks his standout pitcher can get even better.
“Matthew has worked really hard to up his velocity, and I think he has the potential to throw even harder and really take his game to the next level,” Steed said. “His fastball is his best pitch, but off of that he’s really developed a nice breaking ball, and if he continues to work on that he could be a devastating pitcher.”
When it came time to sign with a college, Scott said Cameron University made a definite impression on him.
“The campus was really nice, and the coaches were great and made me feel really welcome,” he said. “I got a sense that they really wanted me to be part of the team. I just felt like it really fit me.”
Looking back on his time in high school, Scott said he’s most going to miss the time spent with teammates and coaches — bus rides, team bonding, practices and the like. Looking ahead to the future, though, he’s ready to test his mettle against even tougher competition.
“I’m looking forward to the higher level of player,” he said. “Going up against tougher players and just pushing myself to be better.”
