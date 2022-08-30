This past weekend, the Trinity Christian Academy Lady Warriors and the Rivercrest Lady Rebels volleyball teams traveled to the preseason Hooks Tournament, and though neither team came away as tournament champions, the two teams nevertheless had stellar showings.
For TCA, the Lady Warriors’ run through the tournament was nothing short of magical.
After going 2-1 on the first day of the tournament with wins over Daingerfield and James Bowie, the team earned their way into the gold bracket, which featured six teams in total — the top two teams from each pool.
They opened bracket play on Saturday with a game against Linden-Kildare. Already a shorthanded squad with just seven players, disaster struck when team captain Maddie Puckett rolled her ankle towards the end of the first set.
Puckett not only left the game, but needed to go to the hospital.
“That pretty much knocked the wind out of our sails,” TCA head coach Macky Moree said. “We were up 21-17, but (Linden-Kildare) came back and scored eight straight points to take the set.”
TCA rebounded, however, taking each of the next two sets to advance.
In their next game, against Harts Bluff, their depth went from bad to worse. With Harts Bluff already up 9-1 in the first set, Lady Warrior Annabel Poore dove to the floor to dig a ball but inadvertently sprained her wrist, knocking her out of commission.
“I went up to the ref, and asked if we were allowed to play with just five girls, and they told me that we could, but we couldn’t lose anyone else,” Moree said.
Harts Bluff went on to easily take the first set, and it looked like the injury problems would be too much to overcome, but the Lady Warriors showed they had plenty of fight left in them.
After being dominated in the first set, TCA turned around and dominated the second set, winning 25-10 without a full team on the court.
“As the game went on, players and coaches and parents from lots of the other teams noticed what was going on and came over and started cheering for us,” Moree said. “It started to have this energy of almost like a Paris-North Lamar game. Everyone in the place was cheering for us except the Harts Bluff people.”
Throughout the match, the Lady Warriors were elevated by strong defense from players like Faith Roberts and Cenzie Pyeatt, both of whom made several diving, one-handed digs to keep rallies alive.
And Moree also pointed to the strong play of senior Tiffany Loewen. Normally coming off the bench, Loewen stepped into a much larger role and delivered, even racking up a few aces in the process.
Faith Nutt also contributed with some timely blocks, and Kate Brannan had a number of big kills too.
The Lady Warriors then won a competitive third set 25-16, sending them to the championship match against the host Hooks Lady Hornets.
“When they won, they were crying and jumping up and down,” Moree said. “It’s one of the greatest sporting moments I’ve ever been a part of.”
Though they ultimately lost to Hooks in two close sets, Moree said the grit and toughness from his team had them leaving with their heads held high.
“I had one coach from another team come up to me and say that he’d never seen a team play with that much heart before,” Moree said. “This was a big tournament with 3A, 4A and 5A teams, and we — just a small little private school — went and did this.”
Meanwhile, Rivercrest had a strong showing of their own.
The Lady Rebels too went 2-1 on the opening day of the event, garnering wins over Arkansas High and Mount Pleasant’s JV team.
“That was a very good 5A JV,” Rivercrest head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said. “We were very happy with those wins.”
On Saturday, they opened things up with a dramatic win over Daingerfield, prevailing 25-23, 27-25.
“That game had the atmosphere of a playoff game,” Upchurch said. “The intensity was high from both teams. And that’s a team that we actually could face in the playoffs. So that game left me very confident that we can make it a few rounds deep this year.”
Upchurch pointed to the strong play of the bench as one of the team’s biggest boosts during the match.
Lizzie Langehennig also played a big part in the win, combining a strong attack with gritty defensive play.
“Lizzie is a player who’s really starting to figure it out offensively,” Upchurch said. “She can pull off the block so well because she hits it incredibly hard.”
And Upchurch also praised senior Logan Huddleston, the team’s libero who was moved into different spots throughout the tournament and even did a bit of hitting.
“Logan is a leader, and someone who will do whatever it takes and whatever’s asked of her.”
The team lost its next match, but followed that up with a win over DeKalb’s JV squad.
Upchurch said the tournament is the best she’s seen her team play so far this season, and has her excited for what’s to come.
“They’ve improved by leaps and bounds, especially on offense,” she said. “We aren’t the tallest team, so to make up for that you have to be really consistent. And we’re already so much better than we were at the start of the season. If we’ve already improved this much in just two weeks, I can’t wait to see how far this team can go.”
