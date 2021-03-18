The Prairiland Patriots couldn’t ask much more of their ace Blake Ballard than what he delivered Friday on Tuesday against Grand Saline. Unfortunately, the Patriots lost an incredibly close pitchers’ duel 2-0.
Ballard pitched a complete game one-hitter, but the Grand Saline Indians were able to score in the fourth inning as a result of a pair of Patriot errors.
“I’m so proud of him,” Prairiland head coach Chris Peacock said of Ballard. “He showed real toughness and poise out there on the mound for us.
“Each day he’s pitching a little bit better than the day before, and he’s really pitching; he’s not just going up there and throwing the ball.”
Caleb Jameson, Brylee Galloway and Brayden Nichols found base hits for the Patriots in a game where base hits were hard to come by.
“We didn’t swing the bats as well as we’re capable of, but also i have to give a lot of credit to the other team’s pitcher too,” Peacock said. “He pitched a heck of a game.”
The loss doesn’t change what has been a promising start to the Patriots’ 2021 season, and Peaccock said they’re already looking forward to the rematch which comes on Friday in Prairiland’s district home opener.
