Tuesday’s bi-district postseason matchup between the Cooper Dogettes and the Honey Grove Lady Warriors was a perfect storm for Cooper, as their own strong pitching and powerful hitting, coupled with costly miscues and errors by Honey Grove, resulted in a 19-0 win and a trip to the area round of the playoffs.
Immediately out of the gate, Cooper pitcher Chani Sonntag set the tone for the game, getting each out in the top of the first by way of strikeout. Sonntag would go on to record 15 outs in the contest and, incredibly, 14 of them were strikeouts.
“I really liked my curveball today,” Sonntag said. “I also threw a lot of screwballs and a lot of drop balls — my main movement pitches and made them lose sight of the ball with a lot of speed behind them.”
“We’ve really been working on hitting spots,” Cooper coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said of her sophomore ace. “She made a huge adjustment this game with the goal of hitting that low, outside curveball. She’s working hard at hitting those spots and getting ready for future rounds.”
When Cooper stepped up to the plate to bat, Honey Grove’s pitching did not match that precision, however.
Taking the mound for Honey Grove was senior Tylar Lane, a player committed to play for Texas A&M-Kingsville, but not someone with much pitching experience. Many of Cooper’s runs came by scoring on wild pitches or bases-loaded walks.
“I can’t say enough about her,” Honey Grove coach Lee Frost said. “She battled injury all year long. I asked her to play a position I know she wasn’t really comfortable with, but she never complained.”
Frost added that Lane’s leadership was a trait shared by all of the team’s seniors.
“They were this team’s rock,” he said. “They were left over from that regional finals team too, so they had the experience and had played on the big stage.”
Cooper scored three runs in each of the first three innings. In the first, Kenzlee Randle and Heidi Wood had RBIs, with Randle scoring on a wild pitch. In the second inning, Caylee Conley and Randle crossed the plate. And the third inning saw Presley Limbaugh drive Conley in, before she and Randle again scored on wild pitches.
The fourth inning is where things things got out of hand. The Dogettes scored 10 runs, with Chesney Kinnamon, Limbaugh, Wood and Sonntag all finding big hits.
In Sonntag’s big at-bat, the pitcher roped a double deep into the outfield, scoring two runs.
“She threw me three balls but then left one high and out, and I just got my hands out to it and got good contact,” Sonntag said.
The Dogettes move on to the area round, where they will face Axtell in the coming week.
“I’m very proud of our girls,” Sonntag said. “We’re still getting better and better and hopefully we can go pretty deep.”
“We got to area last year and got stopped, but this year is going to be different, I think,” Hinshaw said. “Their mindset is different; we’ve got a big group of seniors who aren’t ready to be done yet. And so I think this group is going to ride this momentum and do whatever it takes.”
