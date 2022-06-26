One glance at Honey Grove Warrior Brody Mahan’s 2022 baseball season is all it takes to recognize that he was unquestionably one of the most singularly dominant players in the entire Red River Valley this past year. And while that level of dominance is not completely unheard of for veteran leaders who have years of varsity experience under their belt, Mahan’s incredible season is made all the more incredible by the fact that he did it all while just a freshman.
In his first year of high school baseball, Mahan hit .482 with an on-base percentage of .680, both of which were tops in the entire Red River Valley regardless of grade. the best batting average in the entire Red River Valley. He finished the season with 28 hits and 22 RBIs, and even bashed a no-doubter of a home run over the course of district play too.
But for Mahan, the terrific offensive numbers are only half of the story. The big-time freshman was also his team’s ace on the mound, where he accrued a stellar ERA of 2.41, striking out 115 batters in the process.
For his all-around excellence on the diamond, Mahan has been named the All-RRV Newcomer of the Year.
Mahan grew up in a household where sports — and especially baseball — were a shared passion of several family members. And so when Mahan took up baseball at a young age, it was hardly a surprise. However, what could be described as a surprise was just how quickly Mahan took to the game, and how dominant he became in a fairly short amount of time.
“When I was 10, I played on the number one travel team in the country, and we were called the Texas Bombers,” Mahan recalled. “That was pretty cool. We played against a lot of teams from all over, and I think playing on that team is what really made me start to take it more seriously.”
When Mahan arrived at Honey Grove High School, he was joining a team rife with young and inexperienced players; while freshmen who start immediately are generally considered a rarity, this past season the Warriors had several. As such, Mahan knew he would be called upon to be a leader right away.
“I liked it; it was a very good experience,” he said. “And I really liked our upperclassmen because they were really cool and didn’t treat any of the younger guys any different just because they were younger.”
Mahan admitted that it took some getting used to baseball at the high school level, as he was no longer playing against competitors solely within his same age group, but said that by the time he reached district play, he’d settled in.
“I realized pretty quickly that when playing against older kids you’ve got to locate a lot better and that they’ll definitely take advantage if you make even a little mistake.”
While his terrific offensive numbers speak for themselves, Honey Grove head coach David Lopez said Mahan’s skills at the plate are even better than the numbers indicate.
“He’s just got a knack for it,” Lopez said. “He never gets rattled. He always stays within himself and knows what to do to take care of business. Any time you can finish with an on-base percentage up around .700, that’s really dang impressive, regardless of your age.”
For Mahan, the key to success at the plate is to always be cognizant of the situation. Being mindful of the pitcher, the score, the runners on base and everything else going on on the field goes a long way in informing him of what sort of pitch he’s about to see.
Looking back on the season, Mahan pointed to a game against Bland and his team’s playoff opener against Era as two of his very best performances.
“I had a bunch of hits in that Bland game, and I remember that I had two doubles and a triple in that game,” he said. “In the playoff game, I again had a few extra base hits. And that one was cool because it was my first playoff game ever. … I was just seeing the ball really well in those games. I don’t know why exactly, but I was locked in.”
Mahan doesn’t just tower over the competition metaphorically, but physically too. He already stands well over 6’ tall, with a strong build that belies his athleticism and strength. And though it might come as a surprise based on his frame, Mahan is also graceful and aggressive on the basepaths, nabbing 17 stolen bases on the year, the second-most on his team.
Of course, Mahan’s bat is only half of what makes him a special talent. On the mound, he is a powerful pitcher with terrific command of the strike zone and a high velocity that sets him apart from his peers and makes him one of the best pitchers in the area.
“My mindset on the mound is to get ahead in the count, and then catch them off-guard with something.”
Just as with his approach at the plate, Mahan said the key to pitching success is to be aware.
“If they’re ahead on my pitches, like they’re waiting for a fastball, that’s the time to throw a curveball,” he said with a smirk.
And Mahan can throw just about any pitch in a bind. He’s got a four-seam and a two-seam fastball, the latter of which possesses some sharp movement. And he also has the ability to throw a curveball, slider and changeup, all of which can break dramatically.
“In district play, I was more of a fastball guy, just because there weren’t many people in the district who could catch up to it,” Mahan said. “During the summer, though, I’d say it’s a bit more of a mixture because I don’t throw that hard compared to some other kids who play travel ball.”
On the mound, Mahan said the Warriors’ play-in game against the Wolfe City Wolves and the game against the Wolves in the second round of district play both stand out in his mind as some of his most virtuosic performances.
“In the play-in game, I had like 12 strikeouts and only gave up two hits and one run,” Mahan said. “Then in that district game, I gave up more walks than I would’ve liked, but again it was one of those games where I had a ton of strikeouts and barely any hits.”
“For me, two of his games that stick out the most are actually two losses he took against Cooper,” Lopez added. “One phrase that coaches like to use is, ‘he shoved on the mound,’ and that’s definitely what Brody did in each of those games. We couldn’t back him up in the late innings, but those performances against a very quality team were some of the most impressive. He really went out there with the mentality of a Warrior and gave us opportunities to win those games. … I even had coaches calling me up after those games going, ‘Who is this kid?’”
And what’s most exciting about Mahan’s dominance is that the young phenom might have only shown the tip of the iceberg in terms of what he’s capable of. Continued work in the weight room should only continue to add power to his swing, and refining his skills on the mound will only serve to make him an even more untouchable pitcher. And with his dedication to the game, Lopez said that growth isn’t just a possibility, but a likelihood.
“His dedication to the sport is second to none,” the head coach said. “He puts a lot of time and energy and effort into improving and being a great player, and he’s got a wonderful and supporting family that support him in all of his travel ball and things like that.”
And while Lopez is currently in the thick of his summer season with his travel team, he said his mind has already turned to the return of school and with it, his sophomore season for the Warriors.
It’s an excitement shared by all the Honey Grove faithful.
“The season Brody had is the type of season I don’t think anyone’s really seen at Honey Grove,” Lopez said. “Watching him do it was a pleasure, because he makes it look so effortless. … I think by the time it’s all said and done, he could be one of the best baseball players to ever come through Honey Grove.”
