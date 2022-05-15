Stellar pitching and timely hitting was the name of the game Friday for the Prairiland Lady Patriots, and the team was victorious in the first game of their regional quarterfinal series against Gunter, winning 4-0.
The Lady Patriots struck early, as Kyndal Yaross smashed a stand-up double in just the fourth at-bat of the game to score teammate McKenna Guest and give her team the lead. In the very next at-bat, Lanna Riney smacked a hard grounder through the gap, scoring Allison Choate and extending the lead to 2-0.
That would prove to me more than enough run support, as Guest — who has pitched all 32 postseason innings for Prairiland and has yet to surrender a run — was once again excellent in the circle. The junior phenom allowed just five hits scattered throughout the contest, striking out 13 in the process.
“McKenna has put in so much work from the time she was little to now,” Prairiland head coach Brian Morris said. “The performances she’s been having are just a testament to her terrific work ethic and competitive drive.”
“Tonight, my rise ball was actually not working as well,” Guest said after the game. “My screwball and a lot of my inside stuff was really hammering the plate. So I was happy with my inside corners tonight.”
The Lady Pats would tack on another run in the second inning, with Guest hitting a line drive that scored teammate Jada Torres, and again in the fifth, when Randi Crawford drove in Riney.
Riney had an excellent day at the plate, as she was one of two Lady Patriots to finish the game with multiple hits and an RBI.
“We knew we had to get out on them early, and we knew that as long as we jumped on them early, we’d have it,” Riney said with a smile. “I was seeing a lot of outside pitches. I had to focus on not pulling the ball, and thankfully I was able to do my part and help my team.”
“She’s really come into her own this season,” Morris added of Riney. “She’s a very intelligent player, too. You can see when watching her play that she has a great feel and understanding for the game.”
Riney was far from the only player to see the ball well, however. Eight Lady Patriots came away with hits in the game.
“We scouted (Gunter’s pitcher) and knew she could move the ball pretty well but that her stuff wasn’t too fast,” Riney said. “That helped us get out on her and do a pretty good job.”
The second game of the series, played on Saturday, was not completed by press time. For full coverage of Game 2, see Tuesday’s paper.
