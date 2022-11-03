Rodney Geter

Rodney Geter of the Paris Junior College men's basketball team.

In a doubleheader to open the 2022-23 junior college basketball season, Paris Junior College men’s basketball team hosted the Grayson College Vikings on Tuesday at the Hunt Center. The men’s game followed a 5 p.m. matchup between the women’s teams of both schools. The two teams broke even in their home-and-away series last season.

Men’s head coach Bill Foy has what appears to be the makings of a great team. The 16-member new Dragons squad includes 6-5 freshman Rodney Geter, the MVP of last spring’s Class 3A state championship game won by Dallas Madison, and 5-11 freshman Caleb Jones, a member of Duncanville’s Class 6A state championship squad. Jones hit two 3-pointers and Geter one on Saturday.

