In a doubleheader to open the 2022-23 junior college basketball season, Paris Junior College men’s basketball team hosted the Grayson College Vikings on Tuesday at the Hunt Center. The men’s game followed a 5 p.m. matchup between the women’s teams of both schools. The two teams broke even in their home-and-away series last season.
Men’s head coach Bill Foy has what appears to be the makings of a great team. The 16-member new Dragons squad includes 6-5 freshman Rodney Geter, the MVP of last spring’s Class 3A state championship game won by Dallas Madison, and 5-11 freshman Caleb Jones, a member of Duncanville’s Class 6A state championship squad. Jones hit two 3-pointers and Geter one on Saturday.
En route to a 110-59 victory Saturday afternoon in a scrimmage in Paris with Mountain View College, the Dragons knocked down 19 three-pointers — 13 of them in the first 11 minutes. The Dragons outscored the visitors 60-33 in the first half and 50-26 in the second half. In particular, Alfred Worrell, a 6-4 PJC freshman, had the sparse crowd in the bleachers buzzing in both halves.
Worrell scored his 1,000th point during his junior season in 2020-21 at Silver Spring, Md. (eight miles north of Washington, D.C., before transferring to Putnam Science Academy — a renowned basketball “factory” in Putnam, Conn. — his senior year.
Two other players who won all-state basketball honors in high school remained sidelined on Saturday. C.J. Lee, a 6-1 sharp[shooterr from Clarksburg, Md., has been out about two months with an ankle issue, and 6-10 Maker Bar, who came from central Africa to play three years of high school basketball in Louisville, Ky., is recovering from a hamstring issue.
Foy is also counting on significant contributions from 6-2 guard Jayloen Wysinger and 6-4 wing Esteban Roacho (pronounced ROTCH-OH) — both of whom saw significant time with Panola College last year. Panola changed coaches, and the new coach recruited new players. Both saw extensive court duty on Saturday.
Only one player returns from last season’s Dragons team — 6-4 wing Ronald Holmes from Houston.
“He has been providing good leadership for us. He’s tough, he’s hard-nosed,” Foy said. “He competes. He’ll dive on the floor, going fer loose balls. He takes charges, he does all that - all the dirty work.”
“Once we get everybody back and healthy, I think we’ve got a chance to be good. At this time, it’s still a work in progress. We’ve got a lot of work to do because we have a lot of new guys. It just takes time to get everybody clicking,” Foy said.
“The injuries, you know, have been slowing the process, and we just come out every day and work with the guys that are on the floor and try to get them better,” he added.
Also prominent in Foy’s plans are Morris Williams, a 6-7 forward from Plano; Christian Dews, a 6-9 post from Beaumont; Jayce Wright, a 6-2 sophomore guard from Killeen who played at McLennan College last season; and Chidi Ugoala, a 6-4 forward from Austin Anderson High School, had significant good minutes on Saturday, as did Trae Johnson, who played high school basketball at Paris High School.
“Jayce Wright is a pure point guard,” Foy said.
Ahmad Artis, a 6-1 guard out of East Chicago, Ind., also figures in Foy’s plans, as does Morris Williams, from Plano berkner High School. Except for Worrell, Williams was the leading 3-point shooter, knocking down two in the first half and three in the second half.
“What we need from our players is for everybody to achieve to their maximum ability. If they do that, we have a chance to be pretty solid,” Foy said.
“The strength of our team, I think, is that we have good balance. I feel like we have good people at all positions, so that’s always a good thing. I don’t think we have any glaring weaknesses, but again, we’re still trying to find our niche. Obviously, you have to have some talent — which we do — but if you have good people and you have enough talent and they buy into the team concept that we’re trying to get better and build toward the end of the season, then I think you got a chance.”
Defense has always been important to Foy, he adds: “They say recruit offense, teach defense.”
He agrees with that, he said.
“But I try to get guys that I feel are capable on defense. And if we have a guy that I feel like doesn’t want to play defense, you have to make a determination -- are we going to be able to change that? But truthfully, I recruit offense more than defense, and we will figure out how to get him to play defense.”
He added: “But whatever the level, even a good pro team, you gotta play defense, you gotta put out on defense. I understand there may be certain guys that have some physical limitations here they may not be able to guard as good as other people, or on defense,” he went on.
“But yeah, if you’re not going to play defense, you’re not going to play for me. I look at that when I’m recruiting. On the other hand, if there’s a guy that’s really, really good on defense, that might make a difference on me trying to get him. But I still feel I can teach them to be good on defense,” Foy said.
“That’s one thing you’re confident in, is that right? That you can teach any player to be good on defense?” Foy was asked.
“Right. Exactly,” he said.
