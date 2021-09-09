detroit eagles logo
The Detroit Lady Eagles got out to a hot start against Dodd City on Tuesday, and used that momentum to solidly beat their opponents in four sets, winning 25-11, 25-8, 19-25, 25-15.

Senior Ayanna Smith was sensational, racking up a team-best 21 kills, 10 digs and two aces.

Clara Carpenter added 12 kills and Caylin Ray had seven.

Tommy Culkin is sports editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6972 or at tommy.culkin@theparisnews.com.

