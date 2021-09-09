The Detroit Lady Eagles got out to a hot start against Dodd City on Tuesday, and used that momentum to solidly beat their opponents in four sets, winning 25-11, 25-8, 19-25, 25-15.
Senior Ayanna Smith was sensational, racking up a team-best 21 kills, 10 digs and two aces.
Clara Carpenter added 12 kills and Caylin Ray had seven.
