The No. 9 Rivercrest Rebels used an explosive first half to secure their second win in 2A District 16 against the Linden-Kildare Tigers, 66-52. Coach Quincy English and his men stay perfect at 11-0 and move to 2-0 in the district hunt.
Rivercrest had the Tigers on the ropes early thanks to the English brothers, Bradyn and Kamryn, who ignited the team with their shooting in the first quarter.
Senior Bradyn English knocked down a three and a layup right off the bat. Not to be outdone, junior Kamryn English swiftly hit two of corner three-pointers.
Senior John Grider hit a trey from the top of the key and followed that with a left hook shot and-one while Zachariah Lane left the Tiger offense in shambles with his suffocating defense. The Rebels took a commanding 25-10 lead by the first horn and poured gas to the flame in the second stanza.
Kamryn English proved once again to be a heavy hitter in the scoring column as he netted nine points during the period. The junior has averaged 19 points per game in the last six outings and grows in confidence each week.
A Darrion Ricks steal converted to another Bradyn English fast break and Lane followed that up with an in-your-face rejection off the glass on the defensive end.
Rivercrest smothered the Tigers on defense with big rebounds by Ricks and Grider who had their work cut out for them as they had to battle with Puff Peters, L-K’s big man who was built like he might play on the D-line for Alabama.
However, the Rebel posts worked for position and mashed all game in the paint to contain Peters and forced him to set up on the outside. By halftime, the Rebels had extended their lead to 46-23.
Much to Coach English’s chagrin, the Rebs had a little second-half fizzle. Already missing two of their guards, the bench was thin and so players had to dig deep with few breaks.
Bradyn English came down hard on a layup,tweaked his ankle and had to sit most of the second half. Lane got caught up in bumper-to-bumper traffic on his way to the goal and injured his wrist. The Rebel engine turned cold in the second half as they simply seemed to run out of steam.
Smelling blood in the water, Linden-Kildare began attacking the goal to try and claw their way back into the game. With roughly three seconds left, the Tigers had closed the lead down to 10 but that was as close as they would get.
After rallying his troops with a pep talk, Coach English and his boys had enough left in the tank to fend off the come-back by the Tigers. The spark came from Eli Bivins and Kirk Killian, who fought hard on defense and combined to nab five boards.
Grider was relentless under the goal as he deflected passes and made stop after stop like a highway patrolman at the end of the month. Kamryn English hustled to the ball and swatted down 2 blocks.
Lane drove through the paint for a couple of baskets and Bradyn English showed true grit by coming back in to help put the game away for his team.
The Rebels were led in scoring by the English brothers, Kamryn and Bradyn, who tallied 19 and 18 points respectively and combined for 10 rebounds. Grider scored 12, Lane added nine, and together, they contributed nine assists. Ricks and Bivins united for 8 points and 10 rebounds.
Rivercrest will not play Detroit on December 29 as the Eagles have cancelled their games for the next week. The Rebels will have a little time to recuperate before they travel to Maud on Jan. 2.
