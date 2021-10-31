Facing the no. 2 team in the state, North Lamar fell 56-6 in Gilmer on Friday night. The Panthers did, however, pick up their first score since they beat Wills Point on homecoming night.
After the defense stopped Gilmer on the eight-yard line, North Lamar’s offense capitalized. Quarterback Dawson Dority threw a 27-yard completion down the seam to Blake Hildreth. Facing a third down and 18 yards to go, Dority hit another big pass. This one was a 64-yard pass to Brayden McCormack for a touchdown.
The two-point conversion failed, as did the ensuing onside kick. The Panthers rushed for just under 70 yards against that big defensive line for Gilmer. Dority threw for 94 yards and a touchdown. The Panthers will close out the regular season next week at R.L. Maddox Stadium against Spring Hill.
