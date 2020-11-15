The North Lamar Pantherettes turned heads last season, plain and simple. A team comprised mostly of newcomers and underclassmen put together an incredibly strong season and found its way into postseason play.
Now, the Pantherettes, led by head coach Taqoya Monds, are ready to show what they can accomplish with another year of experience under their belt.
“I feel like last season was a good step in a positive direction far as taking our team and program to the next level. I feel like we definitely lost some games we could have won but it was a learning experience for all of us,” Monds said.
Last year, the Pantherettes enjoyed a balanced team with very few holes. Unlike many teams of their caliber, though, which heavily feature seniors and juniors, the three leading scorers for the Pantherettes last year were sophomore Mylee Nottingham, sophomore Cydnie Malone and freshman Maddie Walters.
Nottingham, Malone and Walters are again expected to lead the team, but Monds said she expects to see many of the older players take on larger roles this year as well. Sloane Hill, Erica King and Hutton Pointer, a trio of juniors, are expected to take big steps forward in their game, Monds said.
And complementing the size that North Lamar can pack into the paint are a pair of shooters in the form of Macy Richardson and Emma Fowler. When they get hot, Monds said, it does wonders for spreading the floor out and making everything that much harder on defenses.
In all, the sum of its parts is a team with depth in spades, Monds said.
“We have the potential to have players coming off the bench that are just as solid as those that happen to start games,” the head coach said. “They will definitely not be viewed as less than. They will be our reinforcement regimen.”
Added to the mix are a pair of newcomers to varsity: Hannah Kent and Dani Blount.
“(They’ll) be newcomers to the varsity team, as they were called up to play with the varsity during playoffs last season and really showed a lot of promise,” Monds said. “Over the course of the summer both have really blossomed. We’re excited to see how far and high they will fly this season.”
In all, the Pantherettes’ expectations for themselves are sky-high, and they’re ready to show the world what they’re capable of.
“We are all dreamers who dare to reach for the stars. We believe that this team can qualify for the regional finals and maybe beyond,” the head coach said. “We will take it day by day but we have high expectations for ourselves. This is going to be a phenomenal year for the North Lamar girls basketball program.
“We need to continue to work hard in practice every minute of every drill to improve our skill set as well as shooting efficiency. This season will be about mental toughness and exhibiting confidence not only in one’s self but in one another.”
