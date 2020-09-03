If you didn’t know better, you would have thought Tuesday’s game between North Lamar and Celina was a district contest or a playoff game. It wasn’t, however. It was just a pre-district game. Although Celina won the match in three sets (25–22, 25–14, 27–25), the game was much more competitive than that.
“We continuously talk about that no matter what shows up on the paper — if it’s a W or if it’s an L — we’re preparing for district,” North Lamar head coach Sara Beth Upchurch said after the game. “I think this was a really great game to help us prepare for teams like PG and Paris and Gilmer.”
The first two sets mirrored each other in the beginning. Both sets started back and forth with neither team wanting to give up ground, but it was Celina able to pull away to take a lead. In the first, Celina scores seven straight to go up 12–5. Thanks to a couple of big blocks from Lauren Dority and Hutton Pointer along with timely hitting from Ashley Trenchard and Hannah Titlow, the Pantherettes would battle back and eventually tie the set at 20.
“Because we are so young and because we are a little inexperienced in some positions, I really love how this person will step up this game and then maybe the next set another person will,” Upchurch said about the team.
Celina would pull away and finish off North Lamar in the first set. In the second set, after being tied at seven, the Lady Bobcats would once again go on a run. This time they scored four straight and, unlike the first, North Lamar didn’t have an answer.
The third set was a different story. North Lamar jumped out early on Celina thanks to some more timely hitting from Trenchard and Dority. Up 10–4, the Pantherettes tried to hold off Celina but the Lady Bobcats kept chipping away. With the game hanging in the balance, Pointer came up big as she had two solo blocks in back to back plays to put North Lamar up 24–20. Celina would eventually come back and win the game.
“We’re learning and these girls are learning how to finish,” Upchurch said about her team’s performance. “Honestly, I have nothing negative to say about this whole ball game.”
Trenchard led the team with eight kills. Macy Richardson, Lauren Dority, and Titlow each had five kills. Pointer and Erica King both had four.
Lauren Dority finished with 20 blocks (three solo) at the net to lead the team. Pointer had 16 (seven solo), Trenchard nine (two solo), Richardson eight (one solo), King five (three solo) and Titlow two.
Macy Richardson also came up huge as she had 20 digs to lead the team. Trenchard finished with 13, Emma Layton 11, Emma Doyal 11, Noel Rainey and Maleah Holbrook each had nine. King finished with two while Titlow and Dority each had one.
Holbrook finished the game with 17 assists while Doyal had 14. Overall North Lamar finished with six aces in the game. Richardson had three to lead the team. Trenchard, Dority and Holbrook each finished with one.
