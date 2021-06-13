In 2021, the North Lamar Pantherettes were one of the best offensive teams in not just the Red River Valley, but the entire state. From the top of the lineup to the bottom were players who could hit the ball at a high level. And among all of them, Karsyn Iltis stood out as the most potent.
In her senior season, Iltis finished with a batting average of .519, an on-base percentage of .603, nine home runs and 54 RBIs. She was the best pure hitter on a team spoiled with pure hitters, and for her excellence at the plate has been named the 2021 All-Red River Valley Offensive Player of the Year.
Iltis became enamored with softball at a young age, having practically been born with a ball and bat in her hand, she said. She was first drawn to the sport because her older brothers played baseball and her father was a baseball coach. As a result, it seemed like a natural progression of things when she started playing softball and took to it like a fish to water.
She played several sports as a young child, but it didn’t take long for Iltis to realize that softball was the game that truly held her heart.
“I remember this one time as a little kid I was crying at soccer practice because I’d rather be playing softball,” she said with a chuckle.
As Iltis began playing the game more and more, it became more than just a hobby.
“I would practice every single day,” she said. “Working to get better every single day. But I loved it, so it never really felt like work.”
As a sophomore at North Lamar, Iltis proved herself to be one of the best players in the area, posting dominant offensive numbers while also doing a stellar job shouldering responsibilities as a pitcher.
Because of that, it was all the more disappointing when the Covid-19 pandemic cut her junior year short.
“That was disappointing because I was really looking forward to building off that sophomore year,” Iltis said. “And also it was hard because we had our one senior that year, Ashlyn (Reavis), and our team chemistry was great that year and we really felt like we could do big things. We were ready to go.”
Though losing 2020 hurt, Iltis took the hard lessons from that missed opportunity to heart, and vowed to herself to never slack off or take anything for granted.
Throughout the pandemic, Iltis could be found in batting cages working on her swing and reaction speed, or working on conditioning to get even stronger and improve her power further.
“I knew I had to give 110%,” she said. “I didn’t want to take even a single at-bat for granted, because I saw how a season can end at any time.”
Iltis did just that. She found her way on base practically every time she stepped up to the plate and also poured runs in for her team with one of the highest RBI totals in the Red River Valley and the second-most home runs in the area to boot.
“The thing about Karsyn is that she never gets too down on herself and she never gets too up either,” head coach Ashley Endsley said. “She’s always been very level-headed, and I think that’s crucial to what makes her such a great hitter, and I think it’s something that’s
Hitting for Iltis is a very solitary endeavor, and when she goes to the plate, she blocks out everything except her and the pitcher.
“Whenever I go up to hit, it doesn’t matter how loud my teammates are or the fans; I don’t really hear anyone except my inside voice. I take a deep breath and think about what I have to do. Then as soon as I step into the box I stop thinking about it because if I think about it, it’ll mess me up.”
Iltis’ hitting helped power North Lamar’s offense, as her batting average over .500 meant that if there were runners on base when she stepped up to the plate, she more often than not moved them over, and if there wasn’t a runner on base, more often than not she was able to change that. Her impact went beyond that, though, Endlsey added.
“Her success created a ripple effect through the team,” the head coach said. “They always say that hitting is contagious, and it really showed. Any time that she was on, and batting 4-for-5 or something like that, the hitters coming up after her rose to her level of play too. And we won those games.”
Looking back at the past season, Iltis pointed to the team’s home game against Gilmer as one of her best performances of the year. She hit two home runs and got on base two more times in the dominating victory.
The game was extra sweet, Iltis said, because of the way the two teams’ earlier showdown went.
“When we played at their field, I actually got injured sliding into home because their catcher was blocking the plate and I kind of crashed into her and sprained my MCL; so when we played again, I had one of my best games of the year and I was like, ‘That’s what you get for hurting me,’” she said with a laugh.
Looking back on her senior season, Iltis said she considers it a resounding success, even as their run through the playoffs ended a bit earlier than she would have liked it to.
“I think we had a good season as a team, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” she said. “We didn’t drop very many games all year, and in the games that we did lose, I feel it was moreso a case of us beating ourselves. But we never really got beat by a team that was outright better than us, I feel.
“On a personal level, I’m happy with how I played. I gave it my all and know I left it all out there, and I can be happy with that.”
Though her high school career has officially wrapped up, Iltis’ softball career is far from over. In November, she committed to play collegiately for the University of North Texas.
“Karsyn was our most well-rounded player,” Endsley said. “Offensively she could hit for both average and power. And on top of that her defense, her pitching and just her leadership — she will definitely be missed next year.”
