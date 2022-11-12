DENISON - Jade Fry scored 26 points and Peyton Overton 22 as the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College defeated Weatherford College 81-67 in the Grayson College Kickoff Classic on Friday.
Coach Brittany Christian’s team improved to 3-1 with the win.
Playing in the city where she excelled in high school, Fry made eight field goals, including one 3-pointer. She was 9-of 11 from the free throw line. Overton made six of the Lady Dragons’ three-pointers and 2-of-4 free throws.
Briarley Rogers scored 17 points and Adreanna Waddle 14 for Weatherford.
The Lady Dragons took a 17-12 lead after one quarter on nine points by Fry and six by Overton.
In the second quarter, three Weatherford players combined for three 3-pointers and 19 points. Trinitee Johnson scored 7 points, while Mikayla Green and Rogers were scoring 6 points each.
Overton added 13 points for Paris in the second quarter on four 3-pointers and a free throw. Mya Jones contributed six points on three goals, and the Lady Dragons stretched their lead to 45-38.
Fry scored nine points in the third quarter and six more in the fourth quarter. Taryn Gaines – a former teammate of Fry at Denison – scored eight of her 11 points in the third quarter.
Point guard Nykeshia Sanders ran the offense and had scored no points in the first three quarters. In the fourth quarter, she knocked down a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 at the free throw line.
