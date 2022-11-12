2020 Dragon Logo-Modified - All Colors&NameFlameGradient

DENISON - Jade Fry scored 26 points and Peyton Overton 22 as the Lady Dragons of Paris Junior College defeated Weatherford College 81-67 in the Grayson College Kickoff Classic on Friday.

Coach Brittany Christian’s team improved to 3-1 with the win.

