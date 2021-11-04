It was a total team effort for the Paris Ladycats on Tuesday, as the volleyball team used a balanced offense and crisp defense to run past the Henderson Lady Lions in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-18, 25-14.
“We came out with really good energy, and we played all together,” Paris head coach Ashley Green said. “We moved the ball really well and the defense was there, picking up a lot of hustle plays.”
Setters Lilly Lewis and Eva Vogt did a good job getting the ball to Paris’ outside hitters, and both Macey McAmis and Asia Moore found success hitting the ball, allowing the team to go on several extended runs.
McAmis, Moore and Lewis helped set the tone early, as the trio all came out of the gate and promptly began putting away kills. In the first set alone, McAmis had six kills, while Moore and Lewis each racked up four.
Not only were Paris’ offensive weapons firing on all cylinders, but the team shined defensively as well. Green pointed to libero Bella Hill for the work she did defensively.
“It was really one of the better games they’ve played,” the coach said. “Everyone had a good night.”
McAmis finished the game with a team-best 20 kills, and she also contributed seven aces and 17 digs. Lewis had nine kills, 25 assists and nine digs. Moore finished with 10 kills. Vogt added 23 assists, six kills and a pair of aces. Hill finished with a team-best 21 digs.
With the win, the Ladycats captured their second bi-district championship in the last three years. They play Van for the area championship today in Gladewater.
