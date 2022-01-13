The Paris Ladycats turned up the defensive pressure Tuesday night and it led to easy transition buckets on the other end of the court. At the end of the first quarter, Paris led 24-1 en route to a 76-41 win over Pittsburg.
“We came in this year being a team that wanted to run and pressure,” assistant coach Jerome Pipkins said after the game. “Friday we didn’t do as good. Tonight we played that pressure defense. That trap. And we just got better at it.”
Paris’ defense didn’t allow a Pittsburg basket until almost 11 minutes into the game. By then, they had a 37-1 lead but it didn’t matter. Paris’ defense was too much all night long. Paris caused turnover after turnover from the Pittsburg offense. On the other end, Paris took advantage too. Seven of the eight Ladycats scored in the game. Three of them hit double figures in scoring.
“As a coach, that’s a luxury,” Pipkins said about the production from all the different players.
Filling in for head coach Hiyadeja Moore, Pipkins was able to get everyone involved in the game. And they were rewarded too. Jazz Dangerfield led the team with 20 points. Nya Williams had 17 and Keshanti Gordon added 13.
“We want to make sure those girls come in and they are ready,” Pipkins continued talking about the bench play. “We want to prepare everybody that at anytime it could be your time. They are unselfish and we are working on that.”
Pittsburg’s offense progressed a little throughout the game. However, the only quarter they outscored the Ladycats was the final one. Williams had multiple blocks in the game as well. It was one in particular that summed up the defensive mindset for Paris: with less than 10 seconds to play in the third quarter, the Lady Pirates stole the ball from Paris. They had a clear, open path for a layup. As they moved toward the basket, with the clock dying down, Williams came from out of nowhere and blocked the layup attempt with just under a second left on the clock.
Keyli Holt finished the game with nine points for Paris. Kailah Ethridge had eight and Asia Johnson seven. Makya High had a bucket as well for the Ladycats, who will be at home Friday to host Liberty-Eylau.
