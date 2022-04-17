From the opening day of district play, the Cooper Dogettes have been the undisputed team to beat in District 16-2A. On Friday, they left no doubt, clinching sole possession of the district title with a 6-3 victory over the Cumby Lady Trojans.
“It’s an awesome feeling; it’s so exciting,” senior catcher Heidi Wood said after the game. “This is what we’ve worked for all year, and today, coming out on our day off and spending all day getting the field ready. We’re just excited to play, excited to score and excited to be district champs.”
The Dogettes struck first, as Presley Limbaugh used her speed to steal second base, and then took third thanks to an errant throw on the Lady Trojans’ pick-off attempt, and then came home on another bad throw. Just one at-bat into the game, and the Dogettes were up 1-0.
The Dogettes would add to their lead in the first, capitalizing on another Cumby miscue to go up 2-0 when a passed ball by the Cumby pitcher allowed Kenzlee Randle to steal home.
After that, Cumby’s defense settled down, and the game turned into a bona fide pitchers’ battle.
Hits were hard to come by for the Dogettes, and they were held without a hit in three of the subsequent four innings.
On the other side, though, Cooper pitcher Chani Sonntag was just as dominant, and the Lady Trojans had a hard time stringing together successful at-bats against the sophomore ace.
“I really liked my curveball tonight, which is my bread and butter pitch,” Sonntag said after the game. “My changeup wasn’t really working the way I wanted it to in the beginning, but as the game went on, I started to get that going too.”
Cumby scored a run in the top of the fourth with an RBI single, but the Dogettes had an immediate answer in the bottom half of the inning. A lead-off double by Gracie Phipps and a single by Chesney Kinnamon put runners at the corners, and Phipps then came home on another passed ball by the Cumby pitcher.
Sonntag delivered at the plate as well as in the circle, as she gave Cooper its first earned run of the game when she smacked an RBI triple in the fifth, scoring Randle, who had reached base earlier in the inning on a fielder’s choice, and put her team up 4-1.
“I knew I had to think early, because I’d been late in my other at-bats,” Sonntag said of the pivotal at-bat. “It worked out and I was able to get that run to help my team.”
A Cumby line drive in the sixth scored two Lady Trojans, and suddenly the Dogettes found themselves clinging to just a one-run lead.
The game was a far cry from Cooper’s usual contests, which usually end by the third or fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
“It definitely felt more special because it was a battle,” Wood said. “We’ve been wanting a game like this and so for us to get a real game to clinch district feels great.”
“Winning blowouts is fun in its own kind of way, but playing in tough games is a lot of fun too,” Limbaugh added with a smile.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a bloop into right field by Wood turned into a triple after it was misplayed by the Cumby outfielder, scoring Jolee Szafran, and a single by Limbaugh in the next at-bat scored Wood, giving the Dogettes a tenuous 6-3 lead.
That was all the cushion Sonntag needed, though, as she shut the door on the Lady Trojans by getting two strikeouts and inducing a line-out in the seventh to seal the win.
“She’s a warrior,” Cooper head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said of Sonntag. “You could tell she was tired in those later innings, but she powered through and got the job done. That just speaks to her incredibly strong mental game. She hasn’t had to play seven innings all year, but she’s so strong-willed and she’s going to do everything she can to get the win for her team no matter what.”
The final inning also featured a highlight reel-worthy defensive play from Limbaugh at shortstop, as she dove to the ground to snag a line drive for the second out.
“I read balls coming off the bat pretty easily, saw it was coming to me and just gave it my all,” Limbaugh said.
The Dogettes have one more game left, a Friday home game against North Hopkins, and can put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through their district next week. But with one of their season goals accomplished, the team has also turned its attention to the looming playoffs.
“Last year we got stopped in the second round, so now our goal is to get further than we did last year,” Wood said. “I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”
“I think we’re capable of going to state if we all work together and play as one,” Limbaugh said. “That’s what my goal is: to make state my senior year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.