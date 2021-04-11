It took the Cooper Dogettes softball team no time to jump out to a commanding lead over Bland on Friday night and they never looked back, scoring 10 first-inning runs en route to an eventual 15-1 win.
The Dogettes got the offense rolling early with patience at the plate, starting the game with a pair of walks, and that was all it took to get the team on the board, as leadoff batter Presley Limbaugh proceeded to steal second base, third base and home in the next two at-bats.
“She’s one of the best players you’ll find on the basepaths,” Cooper head coach Ashleigh Hinshaw said after the game.
After that, it was as if a dam had broken. Runs started piling up with alarming frequency, with Jolynn McCoy, Chesney Kinnamon and Caitlin Brown all tallying RBIs to push the score to push the score to 7-1.
Then, on the ensuing at-bat, Limbaugh blasted a two-run home run over the left-center field wall to give the Dogettes a nine-run lead.
“We always want to start fast,” Hinshaw said. “We’ve got to jump on them early, because otherwise they’re going to come and we don’t want to be playing from behind.”
Capping off the explosive first inning was a double by Gracie Phipps that scored Kenzlee Randle.
Taking the mound for Cooper was freshman Chani Sonntag, who utterly dominated Bland’s bats.
She opened the game somewhat shakily, allowing a run and loading the bases in the first inning. However, she quickly settled down, and got out of the inning mostly unscathed.
“I’m always impressed with the job Chani does,” Hinshaw said. “She’s very determined, and she’s very resilient. She’s got confidence and grit, and I think that when she gets upset she pushes even harder. She came back really strong after allowing two hits and loading the bases, which doesn’t happen too often.”
In the five-inning game, Sonntag struck out 10 batters while only allowing three hits and two walks.
“I’ve been playing her every day to prepare her for the playoffs,” Hinshaw added. “She hasn’t really had to pitch more than three or five innings, but we’re going to have to go further than that once we get into playoffs, so I’m hoping this extra work prepares her.”
The Dogettes added another run in the third inning on an RBI single by Paige Perez, which scored Jolee Szafran. Then three runs came in the fourth, with RBIs from Randle and Brown.
On one heads-up play, Limbaugh scored from second on a perfectly-laid bunt by Randle.
“Kenzlee wasn’t hitting too well this game, so I had her bunt, and I know that she can lay down a fantastic bunt any time I ask her to,” Hinshaw said. “She’s the type of player who always does what’s asked of her.”
The dominating win came on a special night for the Dogettes, as it was senior night for Perez and Brown.
“Both of our seniors are really important to this team,” Hinshaw said. “Paige is an all-around leader, telling the girls what to do and what’s expected of them, and it makes my job a lot easier. Caitlin has really become a great leader too, and is always talking the girls up.”
With the win, the Dogettes continue their dominant run through district play, improving their undefeated streak to 11-0. Despite the high level of play the team is demonstrating, though, Hinshaw said they’re staying focused and not taking anything for granted.
“We’ve got to stay focused,” she said. “We’re taking things one game at a time, and we’re continuing to work on the things we need to work on in order to be the best team we can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.